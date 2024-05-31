Chaos Bleak

Album: Agents of Chaos

Category: Post-Punk / Gothic Rock

Label: Gothic World Records

Release Date: 2024-02-24

Author: Alyx Weaver (Aly-X)





Agents of Chaos is the second formal release from the English rock band Chaos Bleak, the group having formed in 2019 from an illustrious lineup experienced in such bands as Every New Dead Ghost, Death Party UK, and several others. The band’s dark, dim element embodies the driving rhythms of their classic inspirations, but there’s a fresh attitude to the work that allows them to blaze their own trails. According to the band, Chaos Bleak sought to marry Black Sabbath to Killing Joke in a modern context. While the success of this merger depends on the individual listener, as an album unto itself, Agents of Chaos provides a few musical victories. “A Kiss in the Garden” opens with a sublime, transcendental application of a few chilling loops, the rest of this song handled with all the seriousness of the ‘90s goth/rock image. Also deserving of mention are “Long Black Coat,” which has a surprising rhythmic structure that really allows it to shine in this backdrop, and a terribly well-executed cover song in “Magnu” that you’ll end up thanking Chaos Bleak for. With their occult overtones and ear for classic rock, Chaos Bleak is well armed to explore new territories in the future. This band has awesome potential and need only take charge.



Track list:

Out of the Unknown Feast For the Senses The Weak and the Strong Dress the Kids For War Dance with Disaster Like the Master Says Calling From Afar A Kiss in the Garden Reveal Your Secret Name They Have No Right Long Black Coat Mythos Magnu Transcendence Battle Across the Stars Hang on Every Word



Chaos Bleak

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Gothic World Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram