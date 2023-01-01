Chaos Bleak

Album: A New Age of Darkness (Requiem Edition)

Category: Darkwave / Goth Rock / Post-Punk

Label: Gothic World Records

Release Date: 2022-10-28





All veterans of the U.K. gothic scene, with bands like Arcane Winter and The Angelfire Project, the trio of guitarist Trevor Bamford, vocalist Piers Six, and bassist Justin Walker created a group that differed sonically from their past endeavors. The result was Chaos Bleak – an amalgam of vintage post-punk riffs and synths with industrial underpinnings through the lens of modern production. The band’s debut album, A New Age of Darkness is certainly a microcosm of that ethos.

The album first came out in 2021, with this Requiem Edition bearing four new bonus tracks. The standout of this new edition is the cover of Killing Joke’s “Requiem,” in which the band replaces the original song’s buzzsaw guitars with a more musical synth and a driving electro beat, making it ubiquitous with the rest of the album. It does the original justice, yet provides something new to enjoy; it is certainly understandable why the edition bears the track’s surname. “Outer Twilight” starts the album proper, using Twilight Zone samples to build an anticipatory excitement of cinematic proportions. “Return Revenge” picks up where the mere taste of the intro finished, fueled by weaving malevolent guitars with ominous synths. “Regrets Are For Yesterday” provides a contrast to the harsh tones of the previous track, creating a chillingly danceable rhythm through orbital drumbeats, fuzzed-out guitars, and ethereal tones. Taking things to the unexpected next level, a soaring outrun melody and industrial/metal rhythm make “Write Her Name in Diamonds” a standout track. Unfortunately, that high point breaks the scintillating tension, leaving the next six tracks to meld into one extended lull. Luckily, “Funeral in Berlin” wakes the listener from the slumber as the definitive singalong number; with its infectiously catchy chorus, Six repeatedly implores listeners to be “Dancing without a care in the world. Embrace your lovers while you can.” “Santeria” follows and delivers what can only be described as a creepy catharsis, aided by Bamford’s finest riff on the album. As the last formal song, “Beneath the Moon” is the most aggressively classic post-punk number with an emotional vocal timbre from Six – a delightful ending note for a somewhat uneven album. Ultimately, the peaks and valleys of A New Age of Darkness show a band taking chances, and an optimistic sign for future undertakings.



Track list:

Outer Twilight Return Revenge Regrets Are For Yesterday Write Her Name in Diamonds Grey Lady Walks Empty Morning Door to Nowhere Seven Orchids Watch the Night Sky When the Lights Go Out Funeral in Berlin Santeria Beneath the Moon A Drone in the Darkness Miranda (Bonus Track) Requiem (Bonus Track) Chaos Intro (Bonus Track) Pressure Unknown (Bonus Track)



Joseph O’Brien (jobrien5)