cEvin Key

Album: bRap and fOrth, Vol. 9

Category: Experimental / Electronic / Industrial

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2023-10-06

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





Given the extensive catalog that cEvin Key has under his various guises, it’s almost unfathomable the amount of material he may have yet to unearth and reveal from some of the long forgotten sessions of his youth. However, a collection like this ninth volume of the bRap and fOrth series goes to show not only how prolific he has been, but the great lengths to which he and his cohorts in Skinny Puppy went to refine such flights of sonic fancy into what they would become. The material here was culled from four-track tapes, most of which stemming from the period that gave us Bites and Remission, as well as Key’s The Dragon Experience, along with a few from later dates, so it should come as no surprise how lacking in aim and finesse these tracks sound… and yet, just how much the general tone resembles that of those albums. Tinny 808 beats run rampant while manic analog oscillations resound with a psychedelic abandon, leaving some rather catchy bass lines to drive us on with occasional snippets of radio chatter and mangled samples mixed in. If you’re familiar with Key’s pedigree, tracks like the opening ambient fruit of “Help Me Good,” the throbbing and funky catchiness of “Chip Dip” and “Chip Dip the Witch,” and the loungelike cool and percussive intrigue of “Sweetness” will exude a welcome familiarity. Others like “Sonic Interlude” and “Wako Ambo” have a noisier, less inviting character about them, demonstrating Key’s proclivity for extreme sound design, which is perhaps taken to its utmost in the closing “Kenny Wack.” “House Tried to KILL ME” is perhaps the most conspicuous example of what could’ve been an early Skinny Puppy song, the glitched vocal sample and percolating synth arpeggios echoing amid robust bass and beats easily recalling the likes of “Church” or “Manwhole.” The same may possibly be said of “False Start,” whose racing energy is not dissimilar to “Poison Mouth.” As time capsules go, bRap and fOrth, Vol. 9 is as effective as any past entry in the series, and with Skinny Puppy now laid to rest, it’s as good a time as any to let these artifacts be heard.



Track list:

Help Me Good False Start Sonic Interlude Scratchpad Seagull Sniper 2 Chip Dip Wako Ambo House Tried to KILL ME Chip Dip the Witch Ambient World Christian Sweetness Kenny Wack



cEvin Key/Subconscious Studios

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp (cEvin Key), Bandcamp (Subconscious Studios), YouTube, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram