Cell Zero

Album: The Color Drains Out

Category: Industrial / Rock / Coldwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-05-31

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





It’s been more than six years since Cell Zero’s last studio album, so expectations would run high as to the development of the band’s sound and production. Listening to The Color Drains Out, it’s abundantly clear that Nine Inch Nails remains a key influence; so much so that there are instances in which one would be forgiven for presuming that Cell Zero is just a nom de plume for Trent Reznor. Songs like “How Long Can This Go On” and “Something Wrong” scathe and seethe with a post-Broken fury that is actually pretty catchy and well produced, the nicely layered vocal effects in the latter track really standing out, along with the grooving guitar riffs. “Take This All Away” almost hints of the Pretty Hate Machine era with its funky post-WaxTrax! swagger, while the pianos in the coda of “The Lie I Still Believe” follow a fairly melodic chorus to what is other a dark and monolithic track.

Oh, but let’s be fair – there are other influences at play on The Color Drains Out, with shades of 16volt resonating through the opening “Already Dead,” “Blood Money,” and the synths and vocal melody of the trippy title track, the vocals reminiscent of Eric Powell as they shift between raspy, disaffected melody and raging, impassioned wails and screams. Others like “We Never Should Have Come Here” and “Constant Echo” have a more nü-metal vibe akin to Crossbreed. There’s also a pronounced rawness and bite to the vocals that helps to keep things from becoming too polished, which works nicely with the solid programming, acidic bass tones, and the roaring surge of the guitar riffs. As coldwave and industrial/rock goes, The Color Drains Out is pretty much without fault, even if the NIN influence seems too prevalent. Thankfully, Cell Zero avoids coming across as a carbon copy, having just enough of its own personality to make the album enjoyable on its own merits.



Track list:

Already Dead We Never Should Have Come Here Blood Money How Long Can This Go On The Lie I Still Believe Constant Echo Take This All Away The Path Something Wrong The Color Drains Out Still Falling



Cell Zero

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram