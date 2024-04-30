Caustic

Album: Buggy EP

Category: Industrial / Dub / Techno

Label: Self-released

Release: 2023-11-20

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





Caustic’s latest EP, Buggy is a short but impactful burst of instrumental industrial/dub. While the EP draws inspiration from the dark and heavy side of dub, it injects a shot of unexpected energy, adding a nifty transformation to both the genre and Matt Fanale’s stylings. Starting off with a whomping and warping feel, the title track “Buggy” takes familiar synth sounds and textures and mangles them beyond recognition. Stuttering beats, glitching samples, and detuned melodies create a sense of controlled disorientation, which continues in the almost inverted and contorted “Hold That Tiger.” The percussion is on point and cuts through delightfully. “Weed Santa” features some pretty synths to start before reintroducing the dub aspect, leaning into a sequence of chilled chords and waltzes that are remarkably hypnotic. “PRVRT” is an altogether entertaining offering that rounds out the EP – Fanale’s declarations that “I’m a pervert, but not the bad kind” is quite the mantra. The Buggy EP grinds, pulsates, and creates a unique and unsettling vibe that is all at once classic Caustic – abrasive and strangely alluring.



Track list:

Buggy Hold That Tiger Weed Santa PRVRT



