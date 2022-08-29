Carbon Based Lifeforms

Album: Stochastic

Category: Ambient / Electronic

Label: Blood Music

Release Date: 2021-09-01





The idea of music written for passive listening is not wholly novel, and yet, there’s something refreshing about art so explicitly formed for passive pleasure. Typically, it’s made for mindful engrossment, so to switch to the polar inverse is refreshing in an age of burnout. As such, Stochastic was first listened to while writing for other purposes, so as to appreciate it in its natural, passive state.

Suffice to say, its nature lives up to its name, drawing out different, refractive gems one after the other in a calculated but random order. This is in keeping with the more focused, hardware-based production Carbon Based Lifeforms has returned to since 2018’s Derelict. However, it’s when listening to the album more actively that the stochasticity of its composition becomes more evident; recurring textures, frequencies, and atmospheres refract into one another. Three overlapping spheres emerge out of the recombination: an astral elevation in “Holding Time” and “Probability Approaches Infinity,” an otherworldly earthiness in “Hello from the Children of Planet Earth” and “Mycorrhizal Network,” and a watery grotto in “Sphere Eversion” and “Finite State Space.” However, there’s an ever connecting thread of Zen and understated beauty throughout all instances of these different environments, and this is undeniably the stylistic fingerprint of the band. Of particularly notable beauty is “Eigenvector,” the most cinematic and kaleidoscopic track on the album.

A fusion of Hans Zimmer and Kenji Yamamoto, Stochastic succeeds at its mission of keeping the mind “focused and relaxed” – a soundscape assuredly worth exploring while putting one’s mindfulness elsewhere.



Track list:

6EQUJ5 Holding Time Hello from the Children of Planet Earth Probability Approaches Infinity Stókhos Mycorrhizal Network Delsjön Sphere Eversion Eigenvector Finite State Space



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)