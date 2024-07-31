Caeli Concept

Album: Lunaison

Category: Progressive Metal

Label: WormHoleDeath Records

Release Date: 2024-04-19

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





This may be a bold opening statement, but what we could have here is a strong contender for metal album of the year. Seriously, the Périgueux, France-based rockers are a bolt of lightning sent from the metal gods, but then, Caeli does translate as heaven – it can’t be a coincidence, right? The band was conceived in 2018 and is the brainchild of bassist Benoit Serret and guitarist Clément Réviriego, with Thomas Hilaire picking up the sticks from his predecessor Clément Denys. Following the all-instrumental genre-defying The Dark Playground debut in 2021, the band was already pushing the boundaries of metal in a unique and captivating fashion. For a start, how many metal bands do you know with a brass section? Having already accompanied them on their first record, Emilie Klipfel rejoins the band on saxophone, Olivier Viseux on trombone, and Nicolas Renard on trumpet, as well as additional saxophonist Cyril Prevost. It certainly adds another interesting texture, and an almost ska-like vibe on tracks like “Dearest Wind” and the Rage Against the Machine-inspired “Silver Tree.” Indeed, it seems nothing is off the table when it comes to sonic experimentation. Take the jazz-metal fusion on “Vocifére” for example, which sounds like what would happen if you locked Brazilian metal messiah Max Cavalera and legendary jazz musician Eddie Harris in a room together. There’s also some incredible diversity when it comes to vocals on Lunaison, which includes performances by Yann Ligner from the French alt. metal collective Klone, as well as an array of undisclosed guest singers. The doom-laden “These Cold Woods,” which has a cool Alice in Chains swagger to it, features some outstanding male and female vocal work, ranging from your more traditional clean hard rock tones to guttural death metal roars. The funk-driven metal jam “Incorporel” doesn’t feature any discernible lyrics, but more improvised vocal riffing in the style of Irish singer Enya. But the best track all around has to be “Буря,” whose title name means “storm,” which is very fitting as it rides along a calm Middle Eastern bass-driven groove before exploding with thunderous aggression. It flirts a little with The Tea Party’s “The River,” and bears some superb vocals that turn from seductive to venomous whenever the soundscape equally dictates. What Caeli Concept has created with Lunaison is just so refreshing, and with the multitude of different styles incorporated, it’s nothing short of ambitious, yet it works and masterfully keeps you engaged throughout every second. Such musical freedom can take this band to places unknown, so here’s hoping they get the attention they so richly deserve.



Track list:

These Cold Woods The Time of a Sigh Буря Dearest Wind Incorporel Silver Tree Limpia Tus Ventanas Vocifère



Caeli Concept

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

WormHoleDeath Records

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram