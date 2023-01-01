C-Lekktor

Album: New World Disorder

Category: Industrial / Dark Electro

Label: Alfa Matrix

Release Date: 2022-10-28





It’s been a quiet few years for Mexican dark electro project C-Lekktor. Having last released a full-length record in 2017, Markko B. has been spending more time with various side projects and production endeavors, but makes a massive return in 2022 with New World Disorder. The results are exactly what we’ve come to expect from C-Lekktor – a very lengthy record filled with aggressive beats, heavy vocal distortion, extensive sampling, and uncomplicated arrangements that will not disappoint fans of the genre, but definitely won’t create a lasting impression on anyone who isn’t.

It is apparent from the first few tracks of this record that C-Lekktor has not swayed from the aggrotech/dark electro genre that put the band on the map. One has always been able to pick out the obvious Hocico influences, and the first three songs are definitely products of that as “Fire in the Hole,” “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark,” and “House of Pain” would fit right at home on an early Hocico or even an early God Module record. Much of New World Disorder is right down these lines, with each track following an easy-but-effective pattern of “sample-dark synth pattern-4/4 drums-angry distorted vocals.” But this can be said about much of the genre that C-Lekktor has been an early pioneer of since the early 2000s.

That is not to say that the entire record is straight down-the-pipe aggrotech. “Eradication” gets creative with the drum programming, creating a more chaotic energy, while “Obsession” effectively brings the tempo down for a more menacing feel, but does suffer a bit from the overprocessed vocals sounding a bit out of place. “Insurrection” has more of a swinging bounce to it that makes it stand out, and “Me” really makes effective use of samples and a funky EBM bassline. The title track stands out as it features the top examples of what C-Lekktor is best known for, including the growling vocal warping at its most effective; it even adds in a Funker Vogt-esque groove that is not often replicated. “Armed and Loaded” ends the record with a slow buildup that brings everything to a high-tempo frenzied conclusion.

The deluxe edition of New World Disorder features 16 remixes, and there are definitely a few highlights among them. The ESA remix of “New World Disorder” is definitely a standout if you are a fan of Jamie Blacker’s unique blend of noise and depth. The remix of “Eradication” by Circuito Cerrado, Markko B’s other band, ditches the drum & bass production and completely remakes the track as a high-tempo onslaught, while the Venal Flesh remix of “New World Disorder” uniquely brings more of a darkwave flavor to the original.

For people who “like what they like” and want to hear what they expect, New World Disorder absolutely delivers. It is a C-Lekktor record from start to finish, and quite simply, fans of the band will enjoy it. Overall, many of these songs may feel a bit familiar for the genre, the songs are quite long, and the heavily distorted vocals take away from potentially connecting via lyrical content. But many of those features are par-for-the-course within the small world of dark electro, and C-Lekktor’s New World Disorder remains true to form.



Track list:

Countdown to Armageddon Fire in the Hole Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark House of Pain Eradication Obsession Insurrection God Killer Me Death Dealer Are You Ready For the Bass? New World Disorder Armed and Loaded Obsession [Xperiment Remix] House of Pain [Centhron Remix] New World Disorder [ESA Remix)] Are You Ready For the Bass? [Nevel Remix] Obsession [Llumen remix] Eradication [Circuito Cerrado Remix] House of Pain [The Psychic Force Remix] God Killer [Skynthattack Remix] New World Disorder [Venal Flesh Remix] Obsession [Neikka RPM Remix] Are You Ready For the Bass? [Chamaeleon Remix] God Killer [Nano Infect Remix] House of Pain [FabrikC Remix] Eradication [Third Realm Remix] Are You Ready For the Bass? [Aesthetische Remix] God Killer [Miseria Ultima Remix]



C-Lekktor

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Alfa Matrix

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ryan H. (DoktorR)