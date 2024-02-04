Bunsen

Album: Burner

Category: Industrial / Metal / Noise

Label: Kaos Kontrol

Release Date: 2023-11-01

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





More and more, it seems that the industrial/metal genre is looking back to its foundations in the late ‘80s, when a burgeoning community of young musicians translated their existential dread into a sound that remains crushingly relevant. From Finland comes Bunsen with the aptly titled Burner debut, in which the artist pays homage to those dystopian roots with no notions of reinvention – quite simply, given the expansive and debilitating scope of global crises that only seem to get worse with each decade, why bother to reinterpret or recontextualize? Every track is an assault on the synapses, with every acre of sonic real estate occupied by oppressively distorted synth and guitars feeding back amid droning bass, Bunsen’s guttural vocals wailing with blackened intent; from the explosive thrust of “Thermite” with its two-chord riff and rhythmic dirges, the spaced out and overdriven howls of “Kyanos” briefly relinquishing to a beat that lashes like a whip made of barbed wire, to the interplay of guitar harmonics on “Halt Self” playing like an alarm or computerized signals atop metallic beats before an actually catchy bass groove enters to evoke memories of such classic albums as Pure, Industrial, or Assimilate & Destroy. Even more beastly is the unyielding onslaught of grinding, scraping noise and static crackling through “Steel Wound,” as well as the audient decay of “Trap Wired,” both of which may inflict permanent damage if the volume in your headphones isn’t adjusted accordingly. The vocals are often treated with generous amounts of effects to submerge any semblance of discernible verbiage into the maelstrom, although the repetitions of “Downfall” in “All/Fall/Down” do resound with Bunsen’s inherently grim outlook. Of course, criticisms of the album’s strict adherence to early industrial/metal would be useless given the stated aim, which does relegate Burner to being more for those already enamored with the genre… but that’s hardly a bad thing, and as misery loves company, there’s plenty to go around.



Track list:

Lifesucker Thermite Steel Wound Halt Self Kyanos All/Fall/Down & Trap Wired



