BRIQUEVILLE

Album: IIII

Category: Doom / Progressive Metal / Post-Metal

Label: Pelagic Records

Release Date: 2023-11-03

Author: Lucia Z. Liner (luciazliner)





While bands like Sleep Token seem to be taking up the banner of post-metal for the masses, it is by no means a new phenomenon. Taking the virtuosity of progressive metal, the depth and deliberate pacing of doom metal, and bringing in all manner of other influences as needed, post-metal is an exciting, fresh subgenre to be explored. Among the finest is Belgium’s BRIQUEVILLE, who let the music do the talking. For live performances, the members are clad in black and masked, fog bellowing across the stage as their atmospheric tunes enchant the audience. The band’s latest offering, IIII is heavy-handed and stirring, adding five more “AKTE” to the catalog, each with its own influences and roots, which come together for a garden of metalgaze goodness.

The guitars are the driving force of BRIQUEVILLE’s music, and for the opening “AKTE XVI,” they build from uneasy arpeggios into chugging palm-muted doom. The song is dramatic, a slow burn akin to a classic monster thriller, and when the monster is revealed, it is hailed with chanting and dread. “AKTE XVII” is bass-heavy with a crawling pace, giving way to an almost Theremin-like sound towards the end of its near-seven minute runtime. The synths dance around the melody until the drums drop out, then it’s death by synthesizer, accompanied by more palm-muting and low-string heaviness. Bells, chimes, and syncopation are the name of the game for “AKTE XVIII” as the percussion swells and layers of guitars rise into the mix. “AKTE XIX” is the calm before the storm, a mostly acoustic piece with feedback and the requisite chanting, before the bluesy, Sabbathian “AKTE XX.”

Those in need of an expansion of their musical minds, guitar players who want to see just how versatile the instrument can be, and anyone who thinks they’ve heard it all before will be sure to enjoy BRIQUEVILLE’s latest. IIII offers up five unique tracks with a unifying unease and eeriness, covering a great deal of sonic real estate in just under 39 minutes



Track list:

AKTE XVI AKTE XVII AKTE XVIII AKTE XIX AKTE XX



BRIQUEVILLE

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Pelagic Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram