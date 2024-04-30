Brien Hindman

Album: Symbiosis

Category: Industrial / Ambient

Label: Ant-Zen

Release Date: 2023-11-03

Author: Ryan James (dreamXE)





Though perhaps more prolific as a video artist, New York’s Brien Hindman also has a rich history as a producer, having collaborated with groups such as Synapscape, Displacer, and Monokrom. Five years after his debut on the legendary Ant-Zen label, Hindman continues to emerge and develop as a solo artist in his own right with Symbiosis.

Much like his Cognitive Buffer Hypothesis debut, Hindman’s latest offering is largely built on big ambient textures laced with industrial noise, while some prominent guests inject their own distinct flavors into select cuts. Lead track “Cladogenesis” has a finely constructed build with an ominous, swelling atmosphere that gradually envelops the listener until roiling electronics begin to swirl about, steadily encroaching until they recede like the ocean’s tide. “Solitude” is aptly named, laying down a droning bass tone while a haunting ambience takes hold, invoking imagery of a claustrophobic tour through some long sunken ship. “Vestigal Structures” features contributions from Imminent and iVardensphere, layering in clanging and scraping noise into an expansive soundscape before ceding the floor to Scott Fox’s thunderous tribal percussion, while the [Law-Rah] Collective lends a hand to “Imposter Syndrome,” where creeping drones give way to harsh, squealing noise that serves to transition into bits of piano and mysterious, muffled crosstalk before they’re suffocated by the strident feedback once again. Perhaps the most interesting contributor comes in the form of Meredith Yayanos on “Eosophobia,” where her violin plays a fitting complement to Hindman’s ambient composition, smoothly integrating into the production rather than supplanting it.

Though the record repays repeated listens, it’s clear from the first spin that Hindman has taken a decisive step forward as a composer. Crafted with a steady hand and an expansive, cinematic approach to production, Symbiosis is a rewarding and enthralling sonic expedition.



Track list:

Cladogenesis Vestigial Structures Imposter Syndrome Solitude Little Hunter Cognitions Bereavement Eosophobia Primordial Soup



