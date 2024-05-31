Bon Harris

Album: micro:funk EP

Category: Electro / Funk / R&B

Label: bonharris:arts / No Devotion Records

Release Date: 2023-12-15

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It’s almost difficult to imagine that up until now, Bon Harris hasn’t released any solo material. Along with his 40 years of being a prominent songwriter, producer, and remixer, seeing him take the reins for Nitzer Ebb’s live shows over the last few years when Douglas McCarthy’s health necessitated his absence has been revelatory. But if you’re expecting his micro:funk EP to be an extension of the pulse-pounding EBM energy if his heretofore primary outlet, you’re in for a surprise. Throughout the four songs persists a distinct electronic spine of throbbing synthesized bass and carefully constructed beat patterns that is familiar territory for Harris; but where micro:funk astounds is in his masterful integration of elements more in line with R&B, soul, and (as if the title wasn’t a dead giveaway) funk. For example, we have a song like “The Southern System,” on which Harris sings in a breathy and bluesy tenor, accompanied by Katie Cole’s expressive accompaniments, a punchy brass section, and spry guitar passages by Jorge Ramos topped off by a solo from Adrian Ávila Cortés. Dance party anthem “ClapYourHands” follows even more loosely with Harris virtually reveling in the impassioned imperfection of his falsetto, complete with “shoo-be-doo-wops,” atop a somewhat dissonant bassline and horns, while the grimy hip-shaking grooves of “Time Out of Mind” and “TroubleManTime” evoke images of strutting down the filthy and vibrant avenues of a late ‘70s urban sprawl. Independently released by Harris, the EP will soon be receiving the vinyl treatment from No Devotion Records, with perhaps some remixes and other oddities to be included. Shades of legends like The Temptations or P-Funk shroud the more modernist sounds of Die Warzau and the funkier sides of WaxTrax! acts in the ‘80s can be heard, as well as the acid jazz disco stylings of Jamiroquai. No, it’s not Nitzer Ebb or even EBM-ish… why should it be? Those familiar with Harris’s pedigree should already know this, but micro:funk allays all doubt that he’s the flyest mofo in the room, the EP sounding like a Tarantino soundtrack with an electropunk edge.



Track list:

TroubleManTime The Southern System ClapYourHands Time Out of Mind TroubleManTime [Radio Edit]



Bon Harris/bonharris:arts

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

No Devotion Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram