Blush Response

Album: Neuroscape

Category: Post-Industrial / Techno / Experimental

Label: Megastructure_

Release Date: 2023-04-04

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





In the two years since Joey Gonzalez unveiled his Reconstitution album, his Blush Response brand has only risen in stock value as he’s built up an impressive resume of remixes and collaborations. One might think that given the breadth of artists continuing to experiment with synthesis and sound design that it’d be easy to hit that seemingly impenetrable wall of creative stagnation; thankfully, this isn’t the case as Neuroscape sees Gonzalez pushing all of his skills and equipment to the limits, and maybe just a little bit farther. The parameters laid down by his past efforts remain firmly intact, with the album’s nine tracks virtually bludgeoning the listener with auditory overload – martial techno rhythms, scathing electronic passages, haunting atmospheres, and distorted voices wisp across the speakers on tracks like “Submit,” “Locutus,” and “Dead Zone,” while others like “Flesh and Soil” and “Sexual Deception” reveal syncopated beats and bass lines that provide the faintest intimations of a chordal progression amid the monotonic percussive thrust, all building to climactic anxiety that almost never relaxes its grip. However, it is in the last two tracks that Neuroscape unleashes the full force of its sonic palette, as Nitzer Ebb’s Bon Harris vocalizes fierce and melodic atop the magnetic onslaught of distorted bass and incendiary rhythms on “Chained,” leading into the nebulous “Foldspace Transition,” in which Richard Devine’s powerful drums mingle with drones of glitches and static that threaten to short circuit the listener’s synapses. While past outings like the aforementioned Reconstitution or 2016’s Reshaper bore a somewhat dystopian character, looking outward to the jungles of steel and concrete that provide a backdrop for our cybernetic fights of fancy, Neuroscape has an appropriately more introspective atmosphere, delving deep into the limitless pathways of the augmented mind, creating a cosmos within the psyche. But such a trip can be hazardous, especially to one’s ears, so those uninitiated in the Blush Response sound might want to build up their decibel level tolerance… it’s going to be a loud ride.



Track list:

Submit Watching Yourself Being Born Locutus Sexual Deception Death Line Rupture Dead Zone Flesh and Soil Chained Foldspace Transition



