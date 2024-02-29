Blush Response

Album: Dimensional Research / In Exile

Category: Post-Industrial / Techno / Experimental

Label: Kontaktor Records / Ancient Methods

Release Date: 2023-11-24 / 2023-12-01

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Joey Gonzalez is nothing if not prolific, having made a splash in 2023 with Neuroscape and the Digital Threat EP from his HAKAI collaboration, and then closing the year out with another album and EP. Dimensional Research was created more as a showcase for Erica Synths under the company’s Kontaktor Records label, and who better than a producer of Gonzalez’s caliber to craft a postmodern exploration of synthesis and sound design? Of course, these 11 tracks do tend to follow similar structural progressions, with the artist’s signature beat-driven atmospheres topped off by layers of noisy manipulations and oscillations that despite the generally excellent production tends to wear a bit thin before the end. From the vibrant and stomping “Supermembrane” and the rather catchy, cold, and almost rocking fury of “A Worm Through Time,” to the mangled voices and shrill phrases atop stomping beats of “Reality 30XX,” the almost sensual proto-IDM chill of “Hedron” and the closing “Fourth Dimensional Fragment,” and the tonal dissonance of “Northmoor,” Gonzalez’s enthusiasm for the tools provided by Erica Synths translates quite effectively through the speakers. All the while, eerie pads imbue the tracks with the subtlest traces of musicality, with each track at first coalescing into aggressive harmony and then descending into cacophony. The title of Dimensional Research seems appropriate as the album is more an exercise in the capabilities of the tools rather than Gonzalez’s sonic artistry, which isn’t to say there isn’t a happy medium to be found.

On the other hand, In Exile offers a much more straightforward excursion for Gonzalez, more in line with the careful crafting of his past efforts. “Rabid Bass” is so perfectly named as the throbbing and squelching synths blast with an atomic energy that fans of the EBM-laced industrial of Front Line Assembly will surely be satisfied. The same can be said of the opening title track, the bubbling and percussive fury of “Covetous Desire,” its grating bass almost recalling the early techno musings of Front 242 just prior to the Re:Boot era, and the rather catchy “Tainted Vessel.” Even as “Leave Wounded Friends” and the closing “This Pain is Not an Illusion” also bear similar structural patterns, they feel more measured and focused. And yet, listening to Dimensional Research and In Exile back-to-back is not as daunting as one might assume, even as the limits of one’s capacity for noise might be tested. But that owes primarily to Gonzalez’s methodical approach, with both the album and EP presenting a robust helping of post-industrial electro and experimental techno.



Track list:

Dimensional Research

Virulence Supermembrane Reality 30XX Hedron Dimensional Research A Worm Through Time Predatory Algorithms Outbound Civilization Northmoor Solar Warden Fourth Dimensional Fragment



In Exile

In Exile Rabid Bass Leave Wounded Friends Tainted Vessel Covetous Desire This Pain is Not an Illusion



Blush Response

Megastructure_

Erica Synths/Kontaktor Records

Ancient Methods

