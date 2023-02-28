Blacklist

Album: Afterworld

Category: Post-Punk / Coldwave

Label: Profound Lore Records

Release Date: 2022-10-28





Blacklist’s journey thus far has been a curious one. Though their Midnight of the Century debut on Wierd Records was met with positive reception and press, the band was last seen live in 2011 before entering a lengthy hiatus in the same year. Nine years later, the group emerged from the shadows to deliver the “Disorder” single, a hard edged track clearly inspired by the racial and political strife that engulfed the United States in 2020. Fortunately, this new sign of life from the group was no mere one-off, and a second full-length, Afterworld has finally arrived.

Though often considered part of the post-punk revival, Blacklist differs in influence and sound from so many of their contemporaries. Eschewing the Joy Division worship so common in the scene, Blacklist instead trades in atmospheric rock with anthemic choruses. This approach is exemplified right from the start with tracks such as “The Final Resistance” and “Nightbound” that find the band deftly weaving together prominent percussion and melodic guitar lines to craft an expansive atmosphere worthy of the big, extraordinary choruses that make these songs so immediately memorable. As fine as those tracks are, two others on the record reach positively stratospheric heights – “No Good Answers” thrives off of a loping bassline and shimmery tones to ascend to its insistent refrain, while “Scarlet Horizon” features perhaps the strongest hooks on record with its lively, echoing guitar notes and an immensely uplifting chorus that could rouse even the most cynical crowd to elation with its sheer potency and power.

It’s hard to know what exactly to expect from a band coming off of so long an absence, but Blacklist has delivered an emphatic statement with Afterworld. The long layoff has found the band’s songwriting prowess growing even sharper and more distinguished, and the scene should be so lucky if the group finds itself in the studio again sooner rather than later. In the meantime, there’s no shortage of enjoyment and delight to derive from Afterworld, and repeated spins of the album are sure to be as rewarding as the first.



Track list:

Fires of Black November The Final Resistance Nightbound No Good Answers Behind the Veil of the Living World Pathfinder Scarlet Horizon A Stranger in This Century In Shadow Light Lovers in Mourning



Blacklist

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, Instagram

Profound Lore Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ryan James (DreamXE)