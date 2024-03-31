Black Rose Burning

Album: Ad Astra

Category: Gothic Rock / Synthwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-09-15

Author: Alyx Weaver (Aly-X)





From New York-based futuristic goth band Black Rose Burning, the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist George Grant, comes this third full-length album. True to the band’s output thus far, Ad Astra presents a new wave experiment incorporating traditional gothic rock rhythms and guitar melodies into a bold space-age design. The running theme here is human error, isolation, and love that was not returned in kind, and similar to previous albums like The Wheel, it’s unclear whether the songs tell a story or a repeating pattern. Either way, the music tells of an exploration within that Grant prefers to display as more of a galactic quest, and while the songs may initially reach listeners as just a traditional goth release, there are definitely more unexpected and original qualities as you go. The title track “Ad Astra” is a hopeful ballad about changing our thoughts to alter our ability to connect, making allusions to the growing alienation brought about by the digital age, which helps to lend it its own sci-fi angle that is fairly unprecedented among gothic compositions with such classic roots. “Sing to Me” is probably the piece that stands out the most on this album, with beautiful opening synth work that leads into an upbeat aside about escapism. Ad Astra is full of impassioned vocals, unexpected melodies, and a refreshing dab of ‘80s pop spirit. While it’s easy to imagine this album with lusher harmonies and a much bigger production, Grant is a purist who obviously would prefer instead to leave it all on the tip of your tongue.



Track list:

Ad Astra Think Too Much Sing to Me Fight! So Cold Night Terrors Stranger Become the Machine Per Aspera



Black Rose Burning

