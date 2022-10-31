Black Nail Cabaret

Album: Pseudopop (Remastered)

Category: Darkwave / Electro

Label: Dependent Records

Release Date: 2022-04-29





Black Nail Cabaret is an act that has been on the ascent for quite some time. The band’s 2020 effort, Gods Verging on Sanity was their most realized moment to date; on that album, the Hungarian duo’s distinctive brand of dark pop crystallized with strong songwriting and effortless productions that allowed the group to deftly execute a number of different styles and tempos with confidence and conviction. Not one to neglect their past, Black Nail Cabaret felt the time was right to revisit an earlier record of theirs, Pseudopop. Previously released in 2018 on their own label, this newly remastered version of the album arrives on Dependent, giving the group a larger stage to present a piece of their history.

Though it never reaches the heights of Gods Verging on Sanity, Pseudopop is still a solid and worthy effort. It is certainly a boon for the group to have such a vocalist as Emèse Árvai-Illes, who possesses a charisma and power that demands total surrender – her voice alone drives every track and has the preternatural ability to turn a good song into a great one. “Bête Noire” is the album’s first single and the most overt concession to the club with its propulsive beat and bright synth tones on the chorus that float like motes of light around the vengeful lyrics of Árvai-Illes, casting a wink to Tori Amos’s “The Waitress” along the way. “Unrequited Love” thrives on atmospheric pads that give Árvai-Illes’s vocals all the necessary room to breathe, allowing her commanding vocal performance to shine through. “La Petite Mort” is a simply irresistible slice of dark electro-pop that rides a bouncy beat, allowing some thrumming synths to fill the production between Árvai-Illes’s smooth verses and a positively mesmerizing chorus.

Listening to Pseudopop, one can hear the sound of a band on the verge, rapidly approaching a creative zenith. The group sounds more assured than ever before, skillfully crafting and developing their style and delivering some absolute gems in the album’s best moments. Those who missed the record on the initial release would do well to check in, while those already versed in the album’s charms have a wonderful opportunity to revisit and immerse themselves once more.



Track list:

Rhythm X Orchid Verge on the Creepy Unrequited Love Technicolor Bête Noire Trigger Happy Icarus 90s La Petite Mort Resonance The Worm



Black Nail Cabaret

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Dependent Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ryan James (DreamXE)