Black Nail Cabaret

Album: Chrysanthemum

Category: Synthpop / Darkwave

Label: Dependent Records

Release: 2024-03-04

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





Following the Pseudopop remaster, Black Nail Cabaret’s latest offering Chrysanthemum sees the band moving forward. The album opens its embrace with the chilling “My Home is Empty,” Emèse Árvai-Illes’ vocals beckoning us in, a siren song amid discordant synth steps and a propulsive beat. This captivating tension sets the stage for a journey into the Hungarian duo’s world of dark allure. The lead single “Autogenic” explodes as a dancefloor anthem. Here, Árvai-Illes and Krisztián Árvai display a shining mastery as they weave together infectious synthpop melodies with their signature noir touch – it’s more than just a catchy song; it’s a standout moment, showcasing the band’s ability to craft irresistible soundscapes within their thematic framework. “Totem and Taboo” speaks for the album with the line “We have to go deeper,” and deeper it goes. Curious rhythms and introspective lyrics guide us through an existential exploration, hinting at the pair’s profound storytelling prowess. The landscape expands further with “Neurons,” channeling the energy of early ‘90s electronica with a spoken word punch reminiscent in some aspects of Republica, adding another layer of depth and attitude to the experience. “Darkness is a Friend” injects a dose of adrenaline with its driving bass line, presenting a dynamic addition to the album’s tapestry of melancholy, ache, and addiction, and a perfect example of Black Nail Cabaret’s ability to blend genres and instrumentation seamlessly. Chrysanthemum is more than just an album; it’s a masterclass in dark precision. With each song, the band holds the listener in a thrall and exudes a decadence and flare that seemed to have been consigned to the musical history books. The final notes may fade, but the album lingers, an itch that you can never quite scratch while simultaneously offering relief and release in the knowing that that synthpop can still be this exquisite in theme, writing, and production.



Track list:

My Home is Empty Autogenic Totem and Taboo Never Enough Neurons 1mg Darkness is a Friend Godspeed Roadtrip Teach Me How to Techno Faceless Boy Remains of a Star Gone Supernova The Killing Weeding Autogenic [Die Arkitekt Remix]



