Black Asteroid

Album: Infinite Darkness

Category: Electronic / Techno / Industrial

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2024-05-03

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Black is not merely a color or an aesthetic for Bryan Black, nor is it merely his last name… it’s virtually a way of life. As a musician, producer, DJ, and fashion mogul, the stark chiaroscuro contrast of deep blacks broken by sharp grayscales has been ingrained in the very sound and vision of his being. So, it should come as no surprise that his latest full-length studio effort as Black Asteroid would so fervently revel in it, with the title of Infinite Darkness speaking very much for itself. Throughout the record, Black demonstrates his mastery of throbbing techno beats that strike with the metallic fervor of an industrial piston, but with the calculated precision of an oversexed computer, coupled with basslines that, despite their inherent simplicity, hit that perfect note of catchiness that one can’t help but flee to the dancefloor. His arrangements don’t flow so much as ooze like oil with a bleak eroticism that make tracks like “Blast” and “Polyfusion” so definitively Black Asteroid.

Like 2018’s Thrust album, Infinite Darkness sees Black engaging in some notable collaborations, beginning with The Cult’s Ian Astbury lending his signature bluesy soulfulness to “Dirge Out.” There’s a certain dreaminess to his restraint as he refrains from ascending to the boisterous highs of his usual output, allowing the distorted howl of feedback to bring the track to a powerful conclusion. Michele Lamy’s grating and glitchy delivery on “Machine” and Louisahhh’s overdriven spoken word on “Love” both provide ominous and poignant accompaniment to the despondent urgency of Black’s instrumentals, the latter especially so as the vocals join the guitar in bringing things to a belligerent and punklike climax, while Front Line Assembly and Blush Response bring a more decidedly cyberpunk edge to “Meth Rain” and “Into My Body,” respectively, the steely and rhythmic effects sure to punish your eardrums of listening through headphones. Things slow down on the last two tracks as “Infinite Blackness” indulges in some dark ambient stylings, along with the ethereally gorgeous “The Void of Nothingness,” the guitar loops and swelling bass evoking an otherworldly, almost Eastern vibe, but the crown jewel of the album has to be “Ashes and Dust.” The synergy of ACTORS’ melodic and emotive post-punk with Black’s disaffected and mechanical production is simply marvelous, Jason Corbett’s layered repetitions of “You feed me ashes and dust” proving as memorable a chorus as any of the band’s own songs.

Primal and provocative, Black Asteroid’s minimalist approach to composition belies the complexity of its production; beat and bass structures are never quite as simple as they seem, yet are still direct enough that the imperative to dance is irresistible. The colorful vocals simply add texture to the austere blackness of the music, like solder on sandpaper – smoothness and abrasion in equal measure. Nietzschean quotations notwithstanding, the abyss of Infinite Darkness doesn’t so much stare back as it ensnares and engulfs you, and you will be only too happy to immerse yourself in its embrace.



Track list:

Dirge Out Machine Ashes and Dust Love Polyfusion Meth Rain Blast Into My Body The Void of Nothingness Infinite Blackness Ashes and Dust [Extended] Dirge Out [Time Traveler Remix]



Black Asteroid

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram