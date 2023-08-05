Black Agent

Album: Dehumanized

Category: Industrial / Electronic

Label: Re:Mission Entertainment

Release Date: 2023-07-04

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Given the profound impact that Skinny Puppy continues to have on the industrial scene at large, one can’t fault Black Agent for wearing this influence very proudly on its sleeve. Throughout this sophomore effort, the Seattle trio turns away from the sociopolitical diatribes of the Industrial Ruination debut toward a more personal and emotional perspective; issues of suicide, addiction, and mental trauma resound throughout the grating and gyrating tones that adorn Dehumanized, the album’s overall sonic aesthetic drawing on the bleak atmospheres first explored by Skinny Puppy in the ‘80s. Songs like “Shot Down” and “Culture Shock” bombard the listener with metallic beats and grimy synthesized bass lines, Jason Pit’s vocals atonal but not so distorted as to obscure the lyrics or belie the inherent melodicism that gives other songs like “Parasite Receiver” or “Broken Mind” an almost anthemic bravado, the latter especially notable with its infusion of slithery vocoder. It’s difficult in some cases to tell if the guitars are sampled or performed by Neil Parker, but in any case, they give a subtle funkiness to the aforementioned “Broken Mind,” while also enhancing the distorted drones and sustained pads of “Modern Mannequins,” whose guttural dancefloor aims recall the gritty sounds of Front 242’s Tyranny >For You<. Those with a liking for the groove-laden directness of the WaxTrax! era are sure to enjoy the danceable rhythms that permeate Dehumanized, while the prominent use of specific samples of Charles Manson and Ronald Reagan are sure to evoke memories of “Far Too Frail” and “Worlock” in such a manner that one can’t help but grin delightfully at the brazen manner with which Black Agent incorporates them, making little if any attempt to be clever about it. However, to simply dismiss Dehumanized as a mere retread of this familiar territory would be a disservice to Black Agent’s sense of taste; the production and arrangements are lo-fi enough to belie the convenience and polish of the modern era, while also displaying a fine sense of songcraft that supersedes its tributary sound. Of course, with Skinny Puppy having recently retired from live performance, it’s perhaps to our benefit that bands like Black Agent are willing to pick up the mantle so readily, but one hopes that future efforts will reach for a more individualized evolution.



Track list:

The World is a Hell Shot Down Frozen Flowers Modern Mannequins Parasite Receiver Asylum Broken Mind Culture Shock Show’s Over



Black Agent

Facebook, Instagram

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram