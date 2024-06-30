Blac Kolor

Album: Weltenbrand

Category: Electronic / Experimental

Label: Ant-Zen

Release Date: 2023-09-12

Author: Eric Hanes (spankthenun)





Known for their intricate soundscapes, Blac Kolor captivates its audience with immersive and intense sonic experiences. The latest album, Weltenbrand is a masterful exploration of dark electronic landscapes, offering listeners a deep dive into a world of sound that is as hypnotic as it is dance-inducing. From the very first track, the listener is enveloped in a world of brooding atmospheres and relentless rhythms, blending elements of industrial, techno, and ambient music to create a haunting sound. Tracks like “Relikt” and “Wogen” demonstrate the band’s ability to draw the listener into a trancelike state. The production on Weltenbrand is exceptional, with clarity and depth that accentuates the best in Blac Kolor’s complex compositions. The album flows seamlessly from track to track, maintaining a cohesive atmosphere, while allowing each piece to shine individually. Standout tracks include the pulsating “Zerschmetterling,” which combines a driving beat with eerie melodies, and the ethereal “Am Ende ist Dunkelheit,” a track that offers a moment of tranquility amid the album’s darker moments. With Weltenbrand, Blac Kolor has made a powerful statement, solidifying its position as one of the leading acts in dark experimental electronic. This album is a must-listen for genre enthusiasts and a testament to the band’s ongoing evolution and innovation. Each song is a meticulously crafted masterpiece, with layers of sound that unveil new details with every listen, making Weltenbrand an album inviting and rewarding repeated play. Many listeners will discover that this album is best enjoyed with a good pair of headphones in a dimly lit room with flickering candles.



Track list:

Am Anfang War Licht Relikt Weltenbrand Gedankentrümmer Hybris Wogen Metanoia Sandmann Zerschmetterling Erben Der Angst Leuchtende Stürme Am Ende ist Dunkelheit



