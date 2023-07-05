Blac Kolor

Album: Roots

Category: Industrial / Techno / EBM

Label: Ant-Zen

Release Date: 2022-11-11

Author: Ryan James (dreamXE)





Hendrick Grothe has been producing music under the Blac Kolor moniker for over a decade, building up a very respectable catalog across several different labels in the process. His second document to be released for Ant-Zen, Roots is a conceptual EP that seeks to explore various indigenous cultures and bring to light their exploitation and oppression via the colonial powers. Starting off with “Haka,” Grothe entwines dark techno with a punchy EBM bassline around spirited tribal shouting inspired by the ceremonial war dance of the Maori people of New Zealand. “Teton” pays homage to the Western Sioux tribe with a pounding, guttural beat and metallic crashes, effortlessly crafting an impressive display of rhythmic noise while “Ujunbater” serves as a tribute to the shamanic culture of the Buryat people of Siberia and Mongolia with gruff, throaty chanting amid dissonant washes of sound and technoid synths. “Kecak,” named after a Balinese Hindu dance, closes the record with ritual cries laid among gritty synths to build a strong groove with the thunderous beat that lies at the heart of the track. Conceptual records are a relative rarity and even more so within the field of techno body music, but Grothe has crafted an inspired and distinct tribute with Roots. It goes without saying that the rhythmic noise on display here is crafted with a masterful touch, but highlighting indigenous tribes and encouraging further research into their struggles and cultures is especially admirable, and for that, Grothe truly deserves to be commended.



Track list:

Haka Teton Ujunbater Kecak



