Bipolar Architecture

Album: Metaphysicize

Category: Metal / Shoegaze / Post-Rock

Label: Pelagic Records

Release Date: 2024-02-02

Author: Chris Letourneau (DJ_Crossover)





It is well known that when it comes to recording, the second album is often the most difficult to create. In many cases, it’s even been known to taint an artist’s entire career, trying to capture lightning in a bottle, attempting to top a debut, yet ultimately falling short. Fortunately for Berlin-based Bipolar Architecture, if Metaphysicize is any indication, this band is just getting started. Having recently signed to Pelagic Records, the seven tracks that make up this release are an impressive and delicately curated mix of styles and elements that have been seamlessly synthesized down to their bare fundamentals, and then further blended together to make what may arguably be one of the most interesting releases in metal so far this year. Opening with the prog/doom influenced title track with its intricate melodies and chord progression, one can’t help but draw comparison to the works of early Opeth or Paradise Lost. However, singer Sarp Keski’s accompanying death growl helps to add a certain duality that works surprisingly well by creating a captivating feeling of beauty among the grotesque – a mixture of the sacred and the profane, if you will. Continuing with the blasting, riff heavy “Disillusioned,” the album continues to build towards a satisfyingly heady maelstrom of unrestrained creative energy that refuses to let up for even an instant, with each track bleeding into the next like waves crashing against each other. Another impressive offering is the groovy, drum led “Alienated,” which manages to flow in and out of intensity with an almost ethereal dreamlike breakdown of sorts before snapping back into itself for one of the more brutal song enders, further amplifying this act’s ability to move wraithlike through the album’s overall flow. Given this five piece’s seemingly effortless ability to join together so many different influences and stylistic elements in such a unique fashion, it is honestly astounding to think that this release is still so early in their career as a unit. By combining elements of doom, black/death metal, progressive, and a whole host of other genres, the entire album from start to finish is an absolutely heartbreaking, well-crafted discourse on the darker nature of life, yet simultaneously isn’t afraid to push through that darkness to find the light within. Despite being a relatively slim, 40-minute offering, it is clear that with Metaphysicize that Bipolar Architecture is a band that knows exactly who they are and what inspires them, not to mention being more than capable of crafting some of the most captivating dark music of the last decade. If I had to make one complaint here, it’s honestly that the album just didn’t feel long enough. However, one thing is for certain, and that is if Bipolar Architecture’s next release is anything like this one, the band has quite a bright (albeit bleak sounding) future ahead.



Track list:

Metaphysicize Disillusioned Death of the Architect Kaygi Alienated Immor(t)al Dysphoria



