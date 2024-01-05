Binary Order

Album: The Future Belongs to the Mad

Category: Industrial / Metal / Doom

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-11-28

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Over the course of six albums and an interstitial EP, Benjamin Blank has demonstrated a scornful and despairing outlook for the world, and The Future Belongs to the Mad is certainly no different in that regard. The album weaves an aggressive industrial/metal web whose apocalyptic scope aims for the cinematic grandeur of his various sci-fi influences, while also adhering to some of the primary tenets of the genre, particularly in the juxtaposition of ferocious screaming with cleanly sullen melodies. The aforementioned EP was indicative of Binary Order’s nü-metal influences with the cover of Papa Roach’s “Thrown Away,” and that absolutely carries through on some of this album, particularly in the rather formulaic simplicity of tracks like the opening “Consternation,” “Displaced,” “Perfect World,” and “Slow Blade,” all of which tend to follow similarly maudlin song structures, the main exception being the heavy usage of glitch effects in the latter two tracks. As well, “Feel Again” doesn’t offer much variation once its momentum is established, but this is forgivable for the song’s excellently emotive vocals and synths, the guitars applied sparingly to provide just a bit of thrust for the strident drumbeat plodding along like a battered warrior in a desolate wasteland, surviving simply because there’s no other choice.

However, The Future Belongs to the Mad does see Blank making a focused effort to expand the parameters of Binary Order toward something more substantially epic. Case in point, the dynamic arrangements of “Cells Within Cells” as he unleashes the full force of his voice throughout, saving the melodies for the climax to punctuate its lyrics, leading to a marvelous coda. As well, “Skin” begins deceptively with a loud and symphonic swelling, eroding to a guttural throbbing bass rhythm, the vocals glitched upon sweeping pads, while “Left Behind” is carried almost completely by the synths, the guitars explosively entering midway to enhance the dissonance of thunderous percussion crashing through the speakers like waves on a forgotten shore. There is the beautiful interlude of “Hope is a Mistake” with its distant metallic percussion and “The Future Belongs to the Mad” with its gut-wrenching synth and virulent arpeggios, but we also have the infernal “Face Beneath the Waves” as its drum & bass breaks, searing glitches, and breakneck screams give rise to a harmonious chorus where the reverb is sustained to evoke a melancholic ambience befitting the song’s title. Overall, The Future Belongs to the Mad is a marked progression for Binary Order, still oppressive in volume and timbre, diving deeper into the abyss of humanity’s downfall, but seeking to break the cycles and formulas of the past lest we find ourselves unprepared to face more potent horrors in the future.



Track list:

Consternation Cells Within Cells Perfect World Hope is a Mistake Feel Again Skin Left Behind Face Beneath the Waves Displaced Slow Blade The Future Belongs to the Mad Atone



Binary Order

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram