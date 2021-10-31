BILE

Album: Sharks and Covid, Vol. 1

Category: Industrial / Metal / Noise

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-05-05





It has been a few years since fans of the New York industrial/metal rabble rousers known as BILE were disgraced with an album, with the 2020 single of “Children of the Gun” providing just the faintest assurance that Christoph “Krztoff” Liggio had not completely abandoned the band. Sharks and Covid, Vol. 1 may only provide less than 15 minutes of runtime, but the EP’s four tracks further prove that BILE is more primed than ever to bludgeon thy ears with the band’s singular brand of demonic electronic. Throughout the EP, we are mistreated to the same sort of ugly distortion that Krztoff and company have applied to every one of the band’s efforts with everything from the guitars to the electronics, the drum programming to the vocals, and whatever else he decides to throw into the mix – in this case, Roger Ebner’s horns and saxophone lines – mangled and manipulated with such ferocity that notions of musicality are all too easily disregarded… and therein lies the power of BILE, for beneath the miasma are songs rather striking in their catchiness. Not to say that the opening “Heavy On Me” is poppy in any way, but there’s a bluesy quality to the riffs and the chorus melody, along with the almost cinematic intro of choirs, tribal rhythms, and Ebner’s ambient horn treatments that, even with the machine gun rattle of the beats and Steve Gallo’s drums, is quite engaging. The same can be said of the closing instrumental of “NYC Variant,” the ominously breathy drones of synths and distant pianos made all the eerier by Ebner’s phrasing like whispers in the wind; though the track never quite reaches a fever pitch, it’s unrelenting and insistent in such a way that one thinks of something Trent Reznor might’ve penned for a David Lynch movie, the dissonance constantly threatening to overtake the listener, but releasing the chokehold just so. Inspired apparently by the large number of unreported shark attacks during the last year, “Shark Frenzy at Brooklyn Beach” is very much the audio equivalent of a horror romp, whimsically wrought with screams and sirens meshing with Krztoff’s viciously overdriven howls and the guttural distortion of the guitar, the descending riff sounding like the spooky inverse of a surf guitar lead. Finally, “M H T D” is pure sonic whiplash in the BILE style, the scathing synth and drum loops making for a strangely danceable feature, while the “solo” with its prodigious tremolo effect can really only be described as pretty fucking cool. Listening to Sharks and Covid, Vol. 1, the vitriolic rejection of mass appeal coupled with the incorporation of elements that may even put off longtime fans leaves no doubt that it’s BILE – that band that many love to hate, and that others hate to love… but if you’re like this writer, you love it like a disobedient child loves booze-flavored candy. Please, Mr. Liggio, can I have some more?



Track list:

Heavy On Me Shark Frenzy at Brooklyn Beach M H T D NYC Variant



BILE

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Roger Ebner

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)