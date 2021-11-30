Bikini Death Race

Album: Refrigerator

Category: Electro / Punk

Label: Negative Gain Productions

Release Date: 2021-09-17





“Inspired and absurdist” are the words used by the Negative Gain Productions website to describe Italy’s Bikini Death Race, and it’s hard not to agree when you realize the band is fronted by a cat, has a panda playing bass, and a “curious fella in a crash helmet” doing everything else. Releasing the manic first record Party Animals in 2018, Refrigerator follows up with similar energy and absurdity, while toning back a bit on the intentional ridiculousness.

The opening title track sets the tone for the record, the new wave influences immediately apparent as a driving bass guitar and simple synth programming create a catchy track that gets right to the point. In fact, every track gets right to the point, with the longest only clocking in at a few seconds shy of four minutes. Most of the songs are straightforward with little variance, many of the same sounds utilized across the album, but this is done in a manner that draws on that punk influence. It’s more about delivering the energy and an in-your-face attitude quickly and effectively rather than writing complex layered tracks with depth and volume. The only volume this record asks for is ‘loud,’ truly earning Bikini Death Race the electro/punk label. Even so, a couple of tracks do stand out. “Disappearing” has a relaxed tempo and evokes some early Depeche Mode, as well as surprisingly melancholy lyrics for a band known more for bizarre content and subject matter. The lead single, “Frontlines” is a good microcosm of the band as a whole – simple, catchy, thematically absurd, and just barely over two-minutes-long. It’s important to mention at this point that one element that truly makes Bikini Death Kill stand out is in fact the lyrics; the band established with Party Animals that they are not afraid to write silly, fun, and sometimes just plain ridiculous songs. For example, “Rorro” appears to be about a magic bicycle, while “Baggage” may be the first electro/punk van life anthem to ever exist. Refrigerator does tone down the humor a bit, but the fun and nonsensical spirit carries through overall.

With a name like Bikini Death Kill, one almost has to expect something a little more “out there,” and while the band doesn’t do anything technically mind-blowing with the songwriting and programming, they have created an image and aesthetic that makes them stand out from many of their peers. Refrigerator is a well-done sophomore release and, simply put, a fun and unique record that doesn’t ask much of their listeners other than to enjoy the absurd!



Track list:

Refrigerator Frontlines Terminitram Her Disappearing Rorro Baggage Hush Nine



Bikini Death Race

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Negative Gain Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ryan H. (DoktorR)