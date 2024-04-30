Bijou Noir

Album: Wild Wonders EP / Wild Wonders (Live From a Rooftop)

Category: Alternative

Label: GIVE/TAKE

Release Date: 2023-06-30 / 2023-11-03

Author: Owen Only (OwenOnly)





The Wild Wonders EP offers the latest collection of songs from L.A.-based singer/songwriter, guitarist, and electronic instrumentalist Augustis Watkins under the moniker of Bijou Noir – that’s “Black Jewelry” for non-French speakers. Following after 2021’s Expatriarch album, Wild Wonders has an overall summery vibe infused with undertones of electronica, rock, and blues as slow electronic drums and bright synths are prominent across most tracks.

For example, the opening “That’s No Life” has mildly distorted drums layered with sustained string parts and a pleasant key change in the bridge section. Mild guitars are used in “Wild Wonders” and “The Charade,” the riff in the latter track having a bluesy rock feel, but with a cool synth bassline grumbling underneath, and a short but rocky outro guitar solo. In addition to the electronic beats and evocative synth parts, Watkins uses acoustic instruments on some tracks, like on “Cold For a Lifetime,” which features somber ukulele and piano accompanied by a grooving electric bass, whereas “I Need Rescue” has a piano line that nicely complements a picked acoustic guitar riff. What stands out across this EP, though, is the artist’s vocals; Watkins can hit and sustain some high ranges and there are some beautifully layered harmonies on “Wild Wonders” and “The Charade.” The production on Wild Wonders is overall very tight, and while the electric bass parts may be a bit too low in the mix, the layering of synth and keyboard parts are done well.

Wild Wonders (Live From a Rooftop) contains the same five songs from the studio EP, and they all work well live. The dums have a bit more punch, the bass sounds deeper, most evident on “Enough Cold For a Lifetime,” and synth strings are more jagged and piercing as on “The Charade.” The live vocals on the latter song are fantastic, notably leading from the second-to-last chorus into the last verse. Watkins has a high piercing wail here that may remind listeners of Melissa Auf Der Maur’s “Followed the Waves.” Bijou Noir’s moody fusion of instruments and emotive vocals across both the studio and live versions of Wild Wonders makes for an enjoyable auditory experience.



Track list:

Wild Wonders

That’s No Life Wild Wonders The Charade Enough Cold For a Lifetime I Need Rescue



Wild Wonders (Live From a Rooftop)

Wild Wonders (Live) I Need Rescue (Live) The Charade (Live) That’s No Life (Live) Enough Cold For a Lifetime (Live)



