Bestial Mouths

Album: R.O.T.T. (inmyskin)

Category: Goth / Industrial

Label: Negative Gain Productions

Release Date: 2023-08-11

Author: Trubie Turner (Flexei)





Making waves since their inception in 2009, Bestial Mouths has repeatedly made their way onto end of year lists with an avant-garde mixture of goth, industrial, and experimental noise. While previously, the band has skewed more in the post-punk and experimental noise direction, for this debut with Negative Gain Productions, Bestial Mouths has garnered the favor of production god Rhys Fulber and has understandably leaned into his more industrial domain.

From the opening moments of “THE KNIFE,” Fulber’s fingerprints quickly become apparent in some of the instrumentation with synth trills that show a distinct Front Line sound, but the track still carries the style and experimental structure Bestial Mouths is known for. “VAST MURMUR” is the best example of what the Fulber/Mouths team-up can do with the slow build of the beat into a cacophonous wall of synth, the lyrics “sadness is our weapon” belted out with Lynette Cerezo’s signature deep, discordant voice. “MIND TEARS” offers a bit of a palate cleanse, giving a more prototypically experimental, almost tribal track before moving into the club destined “SLITSKIN,” which despite its dancefloor accessibility still offers a message of primal fury for those struggling with their identity. The closing tracks like “Only DEAD FISH” and “Road of Thousand Tears” serve as strong reminders of Bestial Mouths’ gothic origins with their nihilistic lyrics and operatic style that pierces the soul.

Early on, R.O.T.T. (inmyskin) definitely runs the risk of sounding more like a remix album than a new Bestial Mouths effort with Fulber’s presence possibly being a bit too heavy-handed in the opening tracks, but as the styles gel and the album plays out, you instead get a more accessible but every bit as impactful version of Bestial Mouths. This isn’t as dramatic a change as the Fulber-aided transformation of Fear Factory all those years ago, but it will be interesting to see if the band permanently adopts a more industrial leaning sound after this. Regardless of what the future may hold, for newcomers to Bestial Mouths, this is the perfect entry point, while for longtime fans, this offers yet another stunning album that’s sure to again find a slot in their best-of-the-year lists.



Track list:

THE KNIFE VAST MURMUR Never Did I MIND TEARS SLITSKIN Hex (THE SPELL) Only DEAD FISH iNNARDS Road of Thousand Tears



