Bellhead

Album: Unicorn Bones EP

Category: Post-punk / Coldwave

Label: Oppressive Sky Records

Release Date: 2020-07-20





Ivan Russia and Karen Righeimer have both established themselves in the Chicago music scene with numerous bands, now joining forces in Bellhead to unleash their own coldly abrasive brand of post-punk. Russia had already perfected a dual-bass guitar assault in his own Mr. Russia, but with Bellhead, the interplay between his programmed beats and frigid leads with Righeimer’s rhythmic groove creates its own character; this is particularly noticeable on a song like “Always (Running After the Sun),” as the low bass slowly insinuates itself, the softly grating thrum of Righeimer and the shimmering piano underscoring Russia’s throaty whisper, the repeated lyric of “who said love is a victimless crime” being one of the highlights of Unicorn Bones. But it’s not just the clash of their basses that makes Bellhead’s sound special, with Russia’s high leads making a regular guitar unnecessary – it’s also the vocal exchanges, Righeimer’s melodic tone providing a subtly excellent counterpoint to Russia’s roars and growls. Just listen to the title track for proof, the drum break having a distinctly ‘90s vibe, while the overall distortion and disaffected vocal performance has that recognizably belligerent coldwave touch that can only be described as Chicago. “Sidewinder” is also a highlight with the rhythmic cadence of its first section very reminiscent of Gary Numan’s “Metal,” the song erupting into an explosive climax of rocking force, the chant of “Such a pretty snake” ending the EP with an appropriately sinister tone. At just under 20 minutes long, Unicorn Bones is a concise listen that leaves one wanting more; it might have been nice if the EP also featured the previously released “Runaway” and “Fire Control” singles, but oh well. As well, credit must be given to Neil Strauch for the mix and Carl Saff for the mastering, for even with the tonal disparity between the two registers, it can’t be easy to strike that correct balance to make two basses sound so unobtrusive and harmonious. More is sure to come from this duo, so you’d best pick up Unicorn Bones and prepare yourself.



Track list:

Snuff Film 1974 Unicorn Bones Always (Running After the Sun) Knife Sidewinder



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)