Bedless Bones

Album: Sublime Malaise / Mire of Mercury

Category: Darkwave / Electronic

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2023-07-01 / 2023-11-03

Author: Ryan James (dreamXE)





The arrival and ascent of Estonia’s Bedless Bones has been as meteoric as it is fascinating. Debuting in 2019 with Sublime Malaise, Kadri Sammel established her darkwave project with an emphatic statement and has only continued to grow and progress as an artist in subsequent years. Signing on with Metropolis Records in 2023, this year has not only seen a brand new album, Mire of Mercury, but an extended edition of Sublime Malaise, providing a grand opportunity to revisit Sammel’s inaugural LP and directly trace the development of the project.

Built largely upon a foundation of industrial-tinged darkwave, many of the best tracks on Sublime Malaise seamlessly blend airy synths and harder beats. Cuts like “Limbs Entwined,” “Sad and Alone,” and “Drifting” are fine examples of this approach, working tight, hooky programming and Sammel’s charisma and vocal ability to weave together a style that plays favorably not only to a traditional club setting but repeated headphone spins as well. “Losing Control” and “No Ceremony” revel in the more atmospheric and cooler side of darkwave, while standout “Where Is My Voice” splits the difference between the two approaches, riding a catchy synth line interlaced with intermittent bits of clanging industrial noise and atmospheric pads that keep balance with Sammel’s vocals, giving them space they deserve. A very solid record, and one that sounds just as fresh as it did upon release with four additional remixes. While all of them are worthy, the Trancegaze remix of “Limbs Entwined” by Forgotten Sunrise and Blac Kolor’s remix of “Revelations” stand as the best, the former trading the stomping pulse of the original with more atmosphere and clean trance leads, while the latter transforms that track into a menacing dancefloor number, giving it a techno/EBM feel.

Continuing the development seen in the sophomore release of Bending the Iron Bough, Mire of Mercury is clearly the work of the same artist, but with a distinctly different tone than Sublime Malaise. There are still plenty of danceable darkwave tracks, but the songwriting feels more subtle and sophisticated. “Litha” has an insistent synth lead and an emphatic beat that could easily lead the track to the club floor, yet the attention never departs from Sammel’s vivid lyrics that evoke Paganistic imagery. “Solar Animus” effortlessly weaves a synth hook across the track’s rhythmic pulse to give it the feel of an EBM-tinged darkwave number, while “Homeostasis” features delicate strings to go with resonating kicks and ethereal pads. The more measuredly paced songs are no less impressive, with “Thunder” crafting an appropriately tense soundscape with a towering chorus, and “Uncomfortable” arranging a rather celestial, dreamlike feel between Sammel’s lucid lyrics and the hypnotic programming.

The musical progression between Sublime Malaise and Mire of Mercury is readily apparent, and yet, both albums stand firm on their own merits. Despite the sheer abundance of talented acts in the scene, Kadri Sammel has carved out a prominent position in contemporary darkwave, which only seems to grow more profound with each release.



Track list:

Sublime Malaise

Nemesis Unborn Limbs Entwined Drifting Where Is My Voice Revelations Sad and Alone Niobe Losing Control No Ceremony Heavy Words Hyperpyrexia Limbs Entwined [Trancegaze Remix by Forgotten Sunrise] Revelations [Blac Kolor Remix] Sad and Alone [Wychdoktor Remix] Drifting [Nuclear Sludge Remix]



Mire of Mercury

Dead Woman Litha Uncomfortable Thunder Homeostasis Quick, Silver Map to the Stars Blood Citadel Solar Animus Tongue and Rhythm Tantalus



