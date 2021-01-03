Beauty in Chaos

Album: The Storm Before the Calm

Category: Goth / Rock / Post-punk

Label: 33.3 Music Collective

Release Date: 2020-07-14





Beauty in Chaos, the dark alt. rock collective curated by Michael Ciravolo, has certainly become one of this generation’s more exciting prospects; bringing together numerous figures from all across the musical landscape, the project is less of a supergroup and more a sanctuary for these assorted artists to indulge in escapist fantasy. The Storm Before the Calm marks the second full-length release from the band, further broadening while simultaneously solidifying the stylistic horizons, with a more limited range of guests to keep things all the more streamlined.

Returning from the first album are The Awakening’s Ashton Nyte and The Mission’s Wayne Hussey, both of which bring their distinctive melodic croons to “The Outside” and “The Delicate Balance of All Things,” respectively – both songs are wistful and full of instrumental flourishes like Ciravolo’s steely, distorted bass grooves and resonant guitar leads, all set to the strident rhythms of drummer Dirk Doucette and producer Michael Rozon. Those expecting the presence of Pigface alumni and industrial music stalwarts Steven Seibold and Curse Mackey to result in harsh displays of grating machine rock might be disappointed, but this would be a disservice as both prove the far-reaching potential of their vocal capabilities; this is especially true of Seibold, whose emotive delivery in tandem with the symphonic keyboards and sauntering bass grooves of “Almost Pure” are sure to evoke memories of The Cure’s Disintegration, the song’s coda dissolving into an onslaught of hollow reverberations and scorching guitar feedback. Similarly, “A Kind Cruelty” is a pure and true post-punk anthem, blending the best elements of The Sisters of Mercy and Bauhaus with Mackey’s passionate and melodic voice proving a highlight of the album. The same can be said of the lithely saccharine voice of Kat Leon on “Stranger,” the blend of sustained guitar and contemplative piano making for a lush piece of shoegazing beauty, while Rafe Pearlman’s lovely tenor atop the angular chord progressions of “Temple of Desire” seem somewhat reminiscent of latter day Mike Oldfield.

The Storm Before the Calm concludes with a nearly half hour triptych that Ciravolo describes as “creative masterpiece or total self-indulgence; maybe a mix of the two.” Through the colorful sonic nebula of celestial keyboards, resonant guitars, fluttering and occasionally creeping sound design, with segments of the “Lasciatemi Morire!” opera written by Ottavio Rinuccini & Adrienne LaVey, the colossal piece shifts through movements that will remind some of Pink Floyd, Nick Cave, and Dead Can Dance in equal measure. It’s an arduous but rewarding experience, and one that demonstrates Michael Ciravolo’s aspirations to take Beauty in Chaos into more adventurous territory, all the while keeping true to its darkly energetic goth/rock vibe.



Track list:

The Outside (feat. Ashton Nyte) Almost Pure (feat. Steven Seibold) Temple of Desire (feat. Rafe Pearlman) A Kind Cruelty (feat. Curse Mackey) The Delicate Balance of All Things (feat. Wayne Hussey) Stranger (feat. Kat Leon) The Storm Before the Calm (feat. Adrienne LaVey)



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)