Be My Enemy

Album: All That I Love, I Destroy

Category: Industrial / Techno / Rock

Label: Armalyte Industries

Released Date: 2020-07-03





Six years since the band’s last full-length album, the bombastic duo of Be My Enemy returns with this third album, All That I Love, I Destroy. With the previous two albums building an expectation of an explosive burst of BPMs right from the gate, the reserved by comparison opening from the title track at first comes as a bit of a surprise, but the seething fury of the song slowly sets in and quickly sets the stage for an album of constrained virulence ready to explode. This anger through gritted teeth carries over into two of the album’s biggest highlights, “Bad Blood” and “Wardance,” with the former’s methodical stomping beat and acrid vocal attitude and the latter’s banging high BPM energy both sending pulses soaring. The album also shows an interesting expanding of Be My Enemy’s horizons with tracks like “Caesar Antichrist” and “Cheating, Lying, Stealing” flirting with a punk aesthetic. We also see a mellower side of Be My Enemy with “Disintegrate With Me,” which conjures memories of some of Chemlab’s more chill work, and the slow seductive rhythm of “The Angel of Anarchy” juxtaposed against moments of chaos that slowly build and take over the track is a great example of suggestive storytelling. Be My Enemy’s previous two albums are stellar examples of aggressive club focused music and they easily could have stuck with that formula without many complaints. After hearing All That I Love, I Destroy though, one must be truly thankful they didn’t as the band admirably chose to evolve and explore new avenues in which to continue to spit venom and kick your ass.



Track list:

All That I Love, I Destroy Bad Blood Wardance Caesar Antichrist Disintegrate With Me The Angel of Anarchy Cheating, Lying, Stealing Be Careful What You Wish For Ray’s Hallucination Destroyer



Trubie Turner