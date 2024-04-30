Battery Licker

Album: Battery Licker

Category: Goth / Grunge / Punk

Label: Memory Terminal Records

Release Date: 2023-12-16

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





Songs about “the absurdities of the human experience” aren’t even a dime-a-dozen these days, and when you’re a musician living in the fourth largest city in the United States like Battery Licker, it’s a fairly high likelihood that you’ve got an abundance of material to write about. The trio is sometimes described as industrial/punk, and sure, there are synths and samples here, and even a few programmed loops, but they’re all primarily used for coloring and adding some flavor. The use of bass guitar through guitar effects to achieve an incredibly low and sludgy tone helps to give these songs a different character, but beyond that and the reverb applied to the vocals, what we have is a fairly vanilla goth/grunge sound. From the slowly brooding ode to alcoholism that is “Liquid Embrace,” the upbeat self-destructive nihilism of “Cutter,” the gloomy energy of denial and loneliness in “L’eyes We Tell,” the doomy “Three Clicks to Heaven,” and the catchy “Pain in Love,” Battery Licker checks off all those morbid little boxes for dismal delight. Even the screams of “I’m not a machine” amid samples of those motivational recordings or seminars you expect to be subjected to in any place of employment give “Workhorse” a satirical relatability… but it’s not like we don’t know how dehumanizing the work environment can be. And lyrics like “Life ain’t no fun without sin” and “If I could go back, I’d do it all again” make “Jesus Can’t Save Me” too mawkish to be taken seriously – it’s certainly trying to be an anthem to lost hope and the contradictory virtues of nonconformity, but it’s ineffective for anyone over a certain age group. The vocals work fairly well, though if they were in a lower register, they wouldn’t be far removed from Glenn Danzig’s in the earlier, more unhinged days of Misfits or Samhain… oh well. None of these criticisms deny the purity of the band’s intent, as they seem to be singing about these subjects from experience. One just hopes that Battery Licker will eventually be able to articulate those experiences with a little more sophistication.



Track list:

01. Three Clicks to Heaven

02. L’eyes We Tell

03. Cutter

04. Workhorse

05. Liquid Embrace

06. Pain in Love

07. Jesus Can’t Save Me



