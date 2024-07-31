Bass Communion

Album: The Itself of Itself

Category: Dark Ambient / Drone / Noise

Label: Fourth Dimension Records / Lumberton Trading Company

Release Date: 2024-05-24

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It’s been 13 years since Steven Wilson last operated under the moniker of Bass Communion, and upon listening to The Itself of Itself, it’s clear that the project remains his most illusory and avant-garde outlet. Those with an ear for the discordant and miasmal sounds of Dead Voices on Air or COIL at their most divergently experimental will find much to behold on this album, as Wilson immerses the listener in longform progressions of droning noise. “Study For Take Hiss and Other Audio Artefacts” proves to be an appropriate title not only for that particular track, but for much of the album, constructed over the course of a decade from numerous recordings that take full advantage of the inherent imperfections of analog equipment; hiss, static, warbles, and other disparate noises add a palpable atmosphere of audio verisimilitude, making tracks like “Unperson,” “Bruise,” and the latter half of the title track all the more unsettling. “Blackmail” is perhaps the most distressing as distorted voices struggle to be heard in the vaporous onslaught of disrupted signals, the subtle howls of twisted metal shrieking ever louder until they become indistinguishable from the pained screams of a human being. It could all seem aimless and unfocused if not for the more harmonious tones of “Apparition 3,” “Apparition 5,” and the first half of “The Itself of Itself,” all presenting chordal progressions that do not belie the dissonant sound design, but rather enhance it; Mellotron horns and strings and faint hints of analog synthesis wax and wane hauntedly like the nightmarish polyphonies of György Ligeti, at times sounding like something out of P.T. (Silent Hills). From a production standpoint, The Itself of Itself is as accomplished as any item in Steven Wilson’s oeuvre, demonstrating the meticulous and calculated nature of his production, coupled with a freely exploratory spirit. It’s hardly an album one can listen to for pure aural pleasure, with some of the noisy crescendos sure to inflict damage on the eardrums if the volume is unchecked.



Track list:

Unperson Apparition 3 Bruise Blackmail The Itself of Itself Study For Tape Hiss and Other Audio Artefacts Apparition 5



