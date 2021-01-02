BARA HARI

Album: Pandora’s Box

Category: Electro / Darkwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2020-06-19





From Los Angeles comes BARA HARI, making her debut with the Pandora’s Box EP, but unlike the titular object of Greek myth, her brand of electronic melancholy won’t leave you regretting your decision to listen. On the contrary, Samantha Franco and producer Ian Flux have crafted a potent set of songs that hearken back to a time when darkwave was perhaps at its strongest, when bands like the Machine in the Garden, Faith and the Must, and This Ascension were dominating stages and dance floors; like those bands, the music on this EP is a vibrant blend of classical motifs and finely tuned electronic soundscapes, with some strong hints of dark pop sensibilities.

The opening single, “Carving Flesh” is immediate proof of this as a sensual groove of trickling synth arpeggios convey a dreamy soundtrack upon which Franco’s vocals soar, the occasional cracks evocative of the late Dolores O’Riordan. A shrill and cold haze appears in the background, possibly a guitar, adding to the frigid ambience as the energy of the beat eventually guides us into lilting pianos to conclude the song. The rest of the EP follows suit as songs like “Too Little Too Late” and “Dark Water” build upon despondent layers of piano and synth, each making full use of atmospheric noise and light but powerful rhythms as Franco’s emotive voice is occasionally manipulated to accompany the instrumental nuances. On “White Noise,” there’s just a slight bit of snarl added to her inflections as she sings atop a trippy breakbeats and sustained bass lines; as the song reaches a fever pitch, her voice echoes back unto itself, resulting in an eerie effect like the chitters of wildlife in a dark forest at twilight. The use of violin and 808 beats on “In the End” and the growls of distorted guitar in the chorus of “Hall of Mirrors” all contribute to the tonal variety of the music without sacrificing its inherently darkwave atmosphere.

If this Pandora’s Box causes any distress, it is likely due mainly to its short length, clocking in at less than 27 minutes – sufficient enough time to become enamored by BARA HARI’s engaging musicality, the strength of Franco’s songwriting and vocals and Flux’s production capabilities making for an excellent debut performance. Although comparisons to past proponents of the genre might be inescapable, it is at least a strong springboard for BARA HARI to further develop a sound that will in time stand on its own.



Track list:

Carving Flesh Too Little Too Late In the End White Noise Dark Water Hall of Mirrors



BARA HARI

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)