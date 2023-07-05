BARA HARI

Album: Lesser Gods

Category: Electro / Industrial / Darkwave

Label: Re:Mission Entertainment

Release Date: 2023-05-26

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Samantha Franco has been making a strong showing over the past three years with her Pandora’s Box and Dark New Day EPs, and now culminating in her full-length debut. As those previous releases established BARA HARI’s sonic sensibilities veering toward a singular mix of industrialized darkwave atmospheres and accessibly melodic songwriting, Lesser Gods sees the artist taking those aspects to their utmost with a confidence and assertiveness that is both refreshing and arresting.

The aptly titled “Siren Song” starts us off with ethereal harmonies in tandem with resonant harp and pianos, evoking the mythical figures luring us into the fury of the storm that follows in “Tempest.” Howling hornlike refrains set to a wall of distorted guitar and boisterous drumming are but the cloudy textures upon the maelstrom of Franco’s roars of “I’m not your friend, I’m not the villain, I am the flood that’s come to reckon, I am the storm.” Other tracks follow with similarly anthemic power, like “Violence Rising” with its interplay of pads and background vocals backing the lush yet still acerbic vocals reminiscent of the late ‘90s output of Ruby, or the steely grit of “Delusions of Grandeur” as the playful cries in the second half accentuate BARA HARI’s pop sensibilities, the lyrics encouraging us to “Live in the present, don’t regret it.” There’s a punchy, almost bluesy vibe akin to Annie Lennox in “Looking For Oblivion,” and a rather entrancing and almost vampiric ambience to “House of the Devil” and especially “Immortal,” but it’s the vacillation of desperation and defiance that permeates “Agoraphobic” that stands as one of the album’s most poignant moments, the lyrics capturing the frustration and isolation of the pandemic.

Aided by Fact Pattern guitarist/bassist Ian Flux and drummer Corey Hirsch, there is a muscularity to her songwriting that is readily identifiable, relatable, and vulnerable, addressing turmoil and doubt head on to emerge a complete, powerful, and triumphant entity. BARA HARI lays all her cards on the table with Lesser Gods, the whole serving as a statement of self-assuredness and strength of vision against those titular forces that would dare obstruct her… be warned.



Track list:

Siren Song Tempest Immoral Tales Violence Rising Looking For Oblivion House of the Devil Agoraphobic Delusions of Grandeur Easy Target Immortal



BARA HARI

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram