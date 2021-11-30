BARA HARI

Album: Dark New Day

Category: Electro / Darkwave

Label: Re:Mission Entertainment

Release Date: 2021-05-21





Following less than a year since her Pandora’s Box debut, Los Angeles electro and darkwave artist Samantha Franco has already made significant strides as BARA HARI, signing to Re:Mission Entertainment and upping the creative ante with this sophomore effort. To say that Dark New Day lives up to its title would be an understatement, the EP’s five tracks presenting a refinement of BARA HARI’s songwriting and production savvy, veering toward an edgier tone that doesn’t quite betray her dark pop sensibilities. For instance, the opening “Weapon” sets the stage with a forceful percussive thrust and a grinding array of distorted synth and guitars, with Franco employing her voice as much as a lyrical device as a supplement to the instrumentation; her breathy fills are at once gritty and erotic, immediately calling to mind the sounds of Switchblade Symphony. “Ugly On the Inside” follows suit as she unleashes a harmonized fury in the chorus with lines like “Mutilate me just for fun” and “Too close to the sun” delivering the song’s themes of fabricated identities in the age of social media, while the anthem to the superficiality of Hollywood and the emptiness of fame that is “Artificial” is masterfully executed with the almost robotic rhythm of the verses giving way to a shrill sustain of guitars and pulsating bass in the chorus. The bridge to the latter track is especially striking as Franco’s voice is manipulated and mangled amid bouncy electronics for an appropriately dissonant interlude. The simplicity of the bass and arpeggiated synths in the verses of “No Hope” are also notable, as are the bellowing synths and chugs of guitar in the bridge, while “Purified” bears a distinctively funky groove with its ascending bass line and mechanical beat, Franco’s emotive vocal layers somewhat reminiscent of Peter Gabriel at his most passionate. Oh, and the pianos do make a return for this track, adding to its haunted and moody ambience. However, just as with Pandora’s Box, Dark New Day is simply too short as it clocks in at a few seconds shy of 19 minutes. Of course, this ensures that the songs don’t overstay their welcome, and there is plenty in their composition and arrangement to encourage repeated listens. As well, Franco has started to more firmly establish BARA HARI’s sonic identity away from the regular tenets of darkwave; sure, Dark New Day could’ve been longer, but it does well to signal further more impressive evolution to come.



Track list:

Weapon Ugly On the Inside No Hope Artificial Purified



BARA HARI

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)