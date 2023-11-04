Avgmnt

Album: Seqvences

Category: Electronic / EBM

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-04-21

Author: Alyx Weaver (Aly-X)





Avgmnt is a Portland, Oregon based cyberpunk artist that began releasing tracks in late 2022, whose sound is an unexpected amalgamation of synthwave, witch house, ‘90s industrial, and EDM – to the goth’s ear, that blend might be startling at first. The singer seems to channel an effortless cadence in the vocals akin to Marilyn Manson, but there is not much familiarity to cling to besides the EBM-style linearity of the song structures. The overall feel of Avgmnt is cybernetic, loud, and unapologetically new, and Seqvences shows us that this band has a story to tell.

The record opens with “HORIZON SEQVENCE,” a harsh, beat-driven, musical fete introducing you to a world where monsters reign supreme, setting the stage for the cyberpunk epic that unfolds throughout. “HVMAN SKIN” combines all of the tenuous ardor of ‘90s and early 2000s industrial with dark balladic choruses that draw gently from modern electronic pop. Once the album gets under the skin, the remaining tracks plunge the listener into an uncomfortable post-apocalyptic hellscape where one actually begins to question why they feel fit to exist here. “SOMATOSE” makes for a perfect acceptance of this state – it is the masterpiece that drives this album in. “BVRIAL” is another short musical palate cleanser, intended to give shape to the overarching landscape of the dystopia being depicted. The soundscape is somewhere between metallic and orchestral, with witch house and EDM elements that Avgmnt has managed to incorporate without straying from the mechanical consistency of the more industrial/dance scene. The tragedy of this album is that Avgmnt is fully capable of taking us to another realm with this sound, but they allow the listener to depend on iconic artists like KoRn and Manson to make them feel at home.

Seqvences is an escape from the usual soundscapes of EBM and industrial albums, and although Avgmnt borrows from a variety of traditional sources, they manage to create intrigue with the expression of these influences. The impression left by Seqvences is that Avgmnt still has untapped potential within the framework of their early ideas, but the vision of this artist certainly implies a promising future.



Track list:

HORIZON SEQVENCE COPY HVMAN SKIN SOMATOSE NVLL SLVMTROPOLIS BVRIAL PVRE BLACK



