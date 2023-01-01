Autoclav1.1

Album: Gone Long Before the Death of the Sun

Category: Electronic / Ambient

Label: Audiophob

Release Date: 2022-04-01





It has been said that a foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, but it would be difficult to argue anything in Tony Young’s prolific output under the banner of Autoclav1.1 has been foolish. Gone Long Before the Death of the Sun marks his follow-up to 2020’s Nothing Outside, presenting an audio narrative that addresses the folly of man’s placement in the natural world; free from this conceptual framework, it would be easy to dismiss the album as yet another entry in the Autoclav1.1 catalog, exemplary of the same ambient textures and sophisticated rhythms that has defined much of his work. However, one of Young’s greatest strengths has been in his effective balance of contrasts – light and shade, organic and artificial – and despite the seemingly apocalyptic subject matter, Gone Before the Death of the Sun presents some of his most vibrant and colorful work. The melodic passages of songs like the opening “Long Slow Clap For the End of the World,” the almost playfully funky “When the Bee Disappears,” or the sparsely lush and energetic closing “White into Amber” evoke an almost romantic nostalgia, as if longing for the halcyon days of youth. Other songs like “The Plastic Sea” with its harrowing swells and descending arpeggios recalling the synth-laden soundtracks of the ‘80s, the noxious aggression of distorted scrapes and bursts of sound amid an insistent beat in “Dead Air,” or the hollow reverberations of “Landfill” all hint at something more insidious, evoking images of the Earth in distress, struggling in futility to maintain against man’s disregard. Although not the album’s most standout track, “Culpability” is at least a titularly poignant expression of the record’s themes, imparting on us to accept our role and resign ourselves to the inevitable; the tone is one of pity rather than despair, and while there isn’t much room for hope, Young’s masterful and harmonious arrangements are almost celebratory, as if to say humanity’s had a pretty good run. Again, Gone Long Before the Death of the Sun may not be a dramatic musical departure for Autoclav1.1, but the environmental and ecological concerns that so tangibly drive these 10 songs make it one of Tony Young’s most substantially satisfying efforts.



Track list:

Long Slow Clap For the End of the World Fauna Collapse The Plastic Sea When the Bee Disappears Landfill Holocene Tsunami Dead Air Culpability White into Amber [V2]



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)