Ashes Fallen

Album: Walk Through Fire

Category: Goth / Rock

Label: Self-released

Date: 2023-09-01

Author: Owen Only (OwenOnly)





Walk Through Fire, the third album from Sacramento hailing goth three piece Ashes Fallen is somewhat difficult to sub categorize, if this is even necessary. The band is self-described as modern gothic rock for the end times, and this is definitely a goth album; however, what stands out, more so than 2021’s A Fleeting Melody Out of a Fading Dream, is Michelle Perry’s multi-layered, expansive keyboard parts. To some extent, this gives the album an almost industrial vibe, evident via the jagged string sounds and grooving looped synth bass line on “Reborn in the Cleansing Fire” that introduces an edgy, chilling atmosphere similar to a John Carpenter produced horror soundtrack. “New Normal” opens with a cool bass-led intro and syncopated acoustic drumbeat – industrial-esque electronic beats are absent across the album – with layered keyboard parts reappearing in the outro. Lead singer James Perry’s sardonic vocals on this track, as well as on “Damn Me,” evoke musings of Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy, whereas “At the End of All Things” and “Anxiety Society” have a Robert Smith and Morrissey vibe, respectively. A short guitar solo on the latter track builds to a chorus with low-key backing vocals reminiscent of the style in The Sisters of Mercy’s Floodland album, an approach also noticeable on “Remember Who You Are.” The undertones of classic ‘80s goth and looped and layered keyboard parts, in addition to the high-standard production, quintessentially establish Walk Through Fire as a notable contribution to modern gothic rock.



Track list:

Damn Me The Last Mistake Reborn in the Cleansing Fire Remember Who You Are New Normal Anxiety Society Scar At the End of All Things The Blood Is the Life



