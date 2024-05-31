Ashes Fallen

Album: V EP

Category: Goth / Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-03-01

Author: Owen Only (OwenOnly)





To celebrate five years since the band’s 2019 formation, and with 100% of sales to be donated to Doctors Without Borders, Sacramento goth/rock trio Ashes Fallen has released the V EP containing a remix of one track from each of their three albums. The band’s typically full sound is indebted to multilayered keyboards, synth bass loops, and dual overlapping vocals from James and Michelle Perry, respectively; these remixes take this up several notches, deviating from Ashes Fallen’s primary style with electric drumbeats and novel keyboard parts. The lush production and layering instills an epic ambience that may induce musings of the overall atmosphere on Trent Reznor’s The Fragile. Opening V, the Diaspora mix of “We Belong Nowhere” from A Fleeting Melody Out of a Fading Dream introduces jagged, pitch-bent strings, plus a high beeping riff evocative of the keyboard ostinato in NIN’s “The Wretched.” In the Come Undone mix of “Unrequited” from the band’s self-titled debut, looped cymbal-bell percussion in the intro and outro adds a sweet flavor to the buildup, horn and sax sounds added on top of layered strings. This sax sound remerges on the Ninth Circle mix of “Damn Me” from Walk Through Fire, bearing a jazzy goth snake-charmer vibe, while the clever blend of electric and deep synth bass, especially in the outro, provides a richness to the bottom end. Along with stomping drums and heavy guitars, there is an industrial heaviness to V, but the band’s gothic foundation prevails. It would be intriguing to hear an album of new material devoted to the sound explored in these remixes.



Track list:

We Belong Nowhere [Diaspora Mix] Unrequited [Come Undone Mix] Damn Me [Ninth Circle Mix]



Ashes Fallen

Doctors Without Borders

