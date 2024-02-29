Ash Prison

Album: Future Torn

Category: Industrial / Metal / Noise

Label: Sentient Ruin Laboratories

Release Date: 2023-09-22

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





The industrial métier can be a challenging one to work in; with so many genre-defining acts, carving out a niche that honors the forerunners without aping them too gratuitously is no easy feat, and yet, Ash Prison manages to strike this balance. With a diverse set of sonic influences, elements of Skinny Puppy, Godflesh, MINISTRY, and more reverberate in a way that’s honorific, yet avoids sterile imitation. The production is interestingly atypical; although there’s guitar and bass, they’re distorted and smothered in a way that keeps the focus more on the vocals and electronic elements. Numbers like “Eraser” and “Voidhead” demonstrate this well, the latter a bit more punk-meets-black metal. Some songs do showcase the guitar work a little more than others – “Archangel” has bit-crushed percussion beneath KMFDM-esque riffs atop crushed, guttural screaming, while “Death Reborn” has similarly styled guitar chugs, but has pounding, Godflesh-like bass.

Yet among the morass of noise, there are variances. “No Return” is the most club-friendly offering with an almost SKOLD-like drawl and a set of guitar licks. “Exsanguinate” builds sonic tension before relenting into a series of more punk-flavored guitar riffs that culminate in the only guitar solo of the album – unexpected given the rest of the album’s vibe, but absolutely appreciated. The album closer, “Weep In My Shadow” sticks out a bit as more conspicuously punk/metal in its percussion; it’s the closest thing to a conventional song on the album in terms of structure and instrumentation, and is another appreciable twist. Overall, there’s a lot for fans of the industrial universe to love in Future Torn. It pays homage to the tapestry of work that’s preceded it, and avoids the unfortunate tendency of noise and industrial to sometimes veer into the esoteric. Ultimately, Future Torn is a medley of bleak, anarchic noise that grinds, pulses, convulses to convey its dystopic vision through its sonic squalor.



Track list:

Archangel Death Reborn Eraser No Return Voidhead Scorn Collapse Exsanguinate Black Horizon Weep In My Shadow



