Arthur Brown with Rik Patten

Album: Long Long Road

Category: Psychedelic / Blues / Rock

Label: Prophecy Productions / Magnetic Eye Records

Release Date: 2022-06-24





A whopping 54 years after U.K. troubadour Arthur Brown cut a swath into the dense thicket of late ‘60s psychedelia with his iconic hit “Fire,” the self-described incendiary lord of hellfire returns with a new album to prove his mettle. Teaming up with longtime musical collaborator Rik Patten, Brown celebrates his 80th year with his latest outing, Long Long Road, and proves that like his fellow octogenarian contemporaries, he still has plenty of spunk in him to spare.

Coming into the album blind to Brown’s status and oeuvre though, there is little to suggest anything resembling a musician worn down by age and touring. Quite the opposite; Brown comes out swinging with the opening “Gas Tanks,” with his trademark flamboyance and robust vocals echoing through just enough reverb to sound menacing but not convoluted, all over furious drumming and B-3 organ riffs that sound like they could have poured right off of a remastered Status Quo or 13th Floor Elevators cut from the heyday of psychedelia. But Brown and Patten offer so much more than just one-dimensional appeals to the days of yore. The opener transitions into a narrative acoustic track, “Coffin Confession,” which segues into the catchy piano-and-organ of “Going Down,” hearkening back to the marriage of 12-bar blues and classic rock punctuated with saxophones. The album then takes a turn with the hypnotic acoustics of “Once I Had Illusions (Part I)” and the slower, more harmonica-tinged blues of “I Like Games,” followed by the Zappa-esque “The Blues and Messing Around,” closing out with the sweet and introspective title track, “Long Long Road,” and “Once I Had Illusions (Part 2).”

Yes, the god of hellfire is still ablaze after all these years, ceaselessly writing and touring and showing no signs of relenting. Long Long Road might seem to some to be merely a nostalgia piece, but as one of the remaining original innovators in psychedelia, it is the latest in Brown’s own long, long road; a powerful statement from a well decorated old hand who can still prove that age ain’t nothing but a number.



Track list:

Gas Tanks Coffin Confession Going Down Once I Had Illusions (Part 1) I Like Games Shining Brightness The Blues and Messing Around Long Long Road Once I Had Illusions (Part 2)



Ian Nolan (INolan)