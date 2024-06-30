Arms and Sleepers

Album: What Tomorrow Brings

Category: Electronica / Ambient / Trip-Hop

Label: Pelagic Records

Release Date: 2024-03-01

Author: Owen Only (OwenOnly)





What Tomorrow Brings, the latest release from the ambient/trip-hop duo of Max Lewis and Mirza Ramic is certainly a skillfully produced collection. Tracks like “Fathers and Sons,” “Nautica,” and “Gasp” sound like something you might hear when on hold after calling a high-end tech company for customer support, but worry not, for there are nuggets of coolness. For instance, after 40 seconds of unassuming electric piano, vocal samples, and a synthy pan flute, the opening “Go Now (Don’t Look Back)” kicks in with a wickedly deep bassline and a trip-hop beat featuring a nice snare part. A similar formula is used on “It’s Easy” with its ambient buildup to a sweet bass loop accompanied by mid-tempo beats with a cool shaker effect on top. All of that said, the artists don’t overuse the synth bass on What Tomorrow Brings, the bottom end held in place by steady bass guitar in “Have You Gone to the Moon Yet?” and “Who You Were Before,” the funkiness reminiscent of licks by ex-Jamiroquai bassist Stuart Zender. Trip-hop qualities dominate tracks like “The Art of Dying” and “Anaconda,” the former having a clicky hi-hat loop high in the mix with melancholy electric piano and more modular synth sounds, while the latter track has a somewhat menacing tone with a steady kick drum foundation. Meanwhile, “Heart of Night” has an ‘80s synthwave feel with its fuzz bass and what sounds like it could be a modular synth. While acknowledging that Arms and Sleepers plays to crowds at music festivals across the globe, the generally relaxed ambience, mid-tempo beats, and sonic consistency of What Tomorrow Brings makes it fitting background music to gently sway to in a hipster cocktail lounge. Fans of Portishead and Massive Attack should enjoy.



Track list:

Go Now (Don’t Look Back) It’s Easy Fathers and Sons O-R-I-O-N Nautica Have You Gone to the Moon Yet? Belfast Yesterday’s Sorrow Heart of Night The Art of Dying Anaconda Gasp Blood Song My Home is a Vessel Floating Through an Abstract… Blue Ride / Hell’s Rain Melodie Who You Were Before



