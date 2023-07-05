Arkham Sunset

Album: Cremation Service

Category: Darkwave / EBM / Synthwave

Label: Permanent Midnight Records

Release Date: 2022-10-31

Author: Ryan James (dreamXE)





Portland-based electronic musician Gerry Hathaway has been steadily building up a respectable presence and catalog since his debut in 2019 as Arkham Sunset. Each release has seen his confidence and skill as a producer expand and mature, a trend that continues on this sixth EP, Cremation Service. Defying simple categorization, Hathaway trades in a variety of different styles and sounds on the record, beginning with “Dead Scene,” a stompy number built on the back of a classic EBM-styled bassline and cynical lyrics decrying the more toxic aspects of club culture. “Permanent Midnight” takes an instrumental route, instead allowing an intro of elegant synth chimes to lull the listener to a false sense of security before diving underground to build a darker arrangement that deftly blends electro sounds both new and old beneath a grimy, pounding beat. “At Your Peril” and “Nightdreams” take a turn toward synthwave, the former racing along nimbly with retro synth lines and neon splashed pads, while the latter employs a more languid tempo in service of a more reflective atmosphere. “Look Behind You” finds Hathaway shifting gears towards dreamy and ethereal darkwave laced with the synthwave sounds he’s so adept at producing, smoothly fusing the two styles in a fitting closer that stakes a strong claim to the most impressive moment on the album. Clearly comfortable experimenting with a wide variety of electronic styles, Hathaway isn’t one to be pigeonholed. Cremation Service continues Arkham Sunset’s streak of varied and well produced documents of electronic music, proudly showcasing Hathaway’s growth and development as an artist along the way.



Track list:

Dead Scene Permanent Midnight At Your Peril Nightdreams Look Behind You



Arkham Sunset

SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube