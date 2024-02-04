Antipole & Paris Alexander

Album: Crystalline

Category: Post-Punk / Darkwave

Label: Young & Cold Records

Release Date: 2023-05-12

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





It doesn’t take a degree in forensic science to see the fingerprints of the many classic darkwave bands and their influences smudged all over this record, but it’s that undeniable nostalgic familiarity that reels you in. Minutes into the opening song and you feel like you’re spinning one of your favorite records. This sonic chemistry is no fluke; it’s a well tried and tested formula. Antipole of course, is the post-punk/darkwave vehicle for Norway based guitarist Karl Morton Dahl, but the secret elixir has also been in his many collaborations, especially with U.K. artist Paris Alexander. A successful singer/songwriter and producer in his own right, Alexander’s writing partnership with Dahl goes back to Antipole’s 2017 LP Getting Frequent Now. Here, we have eight beautifully spun, deceivingly intricate tracks that, like a fly, have you caught in its web immediately. It’s hard to ignore, however, as the album progresses that there’s some striking similarity in arrangements and execution. Thankfully, this doesn’t distract too much from the record’s many stellar moments. Pondering the fragility of the world and our place in its future, the opening track “Perceptions” is a dark disco symphony. An infectious groove shadows the haunting synths that trip around the hypnotic trance of jangly guitar phrases. Lyrics like, “We find ourselves in a fragile situation, suspended, anticipating,” Alexander pours with great expression and emotion, as his velvety, sonorous vocal is an absolute highlight of the entire album. He is seemingly, on several occasions, channeling the ghost of David Bowie in his delivery. “Bleached” is a pulsating, bass-driven dark electro earworm, hooked by a foreboding brassy synth lead, as the bright delay of guitars resonate around the sensual, breathy vocal. “Marble,” the first of two tracks with lyrics penned by another Antipole regular Eirene, is the album’s most guitar focused track and offers us its most poignant flash. The extraordinary intertwining arrangement of layered vocals that close the track is stunning and really showcases Alexander’s mixing and mastering prowess. What Dahl and company have achieved with Crystalline is an album that’s so full of irresistible atmosphere and emotion that it can only mature like fine wine with every listen.



Track list:

Perceptions Nightshade Bleached Disjointed Midnight Shadows Marble Infractions Sentiments



