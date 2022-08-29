Angelspit

Album: Diesel Priest

Category: Industrial / Electropunk

Label: Black Pill Red Pill

Release Date: 2021-12-03





Despite featuring numerous collaborators, guests, and band members, Angelspit has always revolved around the signature electropunk sound generated by front man and founder Zoog Von Rock. Much of his musical influence comes from what surrounds him, whether it be global issues or the harnessing of samples and sounds from the wild and chaotic instrumentation. The band’s tenth album, Diesel Priest continues this narrative, adding a new yet still familiar chapter heavily influenced by the pandemic and its effects on the world.

Immediately at the start of “Edge of Ruin,” this is unmistakably an Angelspit record. With oddball percussion mixed with distortion, George Bikos’ guitar work, followed by the signature spoken shout of Von Rock with help from Brian Graupner stating, “You misunderstood your government when they said you are free – they mean you got no value, just a throw away commodity,” it is evident that the band has maintained its firmly established sound. While many tracks on Diesel Priest sound potentially undistinguishable from the band’s previous releases, there are plenty of highlights. “Come into the Creep” features a sharp bass groove and what can only be described as a laser blaster war over the chorus. “Killed on Camera” is one of the most straightforward dark electro tracks that Angelspit has ever released, which for a project that uses so many unique sounds and production techniques showcases a less is more approach. The title track exhibits the chaotic energy that initially turned heads towards the band, but with massively stepped-up mixing and mastering. The record even features the instrumental “Transition,” which features recent collaborator Ice Planet 9000, and could easily fit on an unnamed soundtrack with how it builds and releases tension. Rounding out the record is the club-friendly “All Hail the Hustle,” which should be a welcome on any dance floor. One can’t discuss Diesel Priest without mentioning the strong, direct lyrics that don’t pull punches when calling out their subject matter. This boisterous punk attitude towards lyrical content has been another signature staple of the band over the years, and Von Rock addresses many relevant themes on this record – politics on “Whatever Happened to Uncle Sam?,” societal bloodlust in “Killed on Camera,” a certain former U.S. President on “Crazy Man,” and firearms in “Prefab War.” Similarly, “Don’t Know Zero” makes strong statements on religion, while “Stand in Line” confronts authority and conformity, rounding out a record made up of very sharp points. The record also features vocal contributions from Miss Ballistic and May May Graves, previous Angelspit collaborators who add distinctive flavors.

Overall, Diesel Priest shares many similarities with 2020’s The Ignorance Cartel, as well as the band’s entire discography. It’s short, angry, to-the-point, and immediately recognizable as an Angelspit record. This is both a blessing and a curse at times; when a project is able to create such an identifiable sound, it becomes hard to expect something different from record to record. For someone who is a fond of said sound, this record will quench that thirst nicely; conversely, there’s nothing different enough here that could be considered a new jumping on point for one who may have not been a fan in the first place. Regardless, it must be stated that it is impressive for a project consisting of a one-man-army of madness and countless collaborators to remain consistent to its own sound while maintaining a uniqueness amid the music landscape as a whole. Angelspit has done this for a decade-and-a-half, and Diesel Priest is proof that Zoog Von Rock still has plenty of gas left in the tank.



Track list:

Edge of Ruin Don’t Know Zero Come into the Creep Stand in Line What Ever Happened to Uncle Sam? Upside Down Devil Crazy Man Killed On Camera Diesel Priest Transition Hand of God Prefab War All Hail the Hustle



Ryan H. (DoktorR)