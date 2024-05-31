Anders Colesfni & Kaosis

Album: Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.

Category: Metal / Industrial / Funk

Label: Blood Blast Records / Rail Records

Release Date: 2024-03-14

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Slipknot is a band that’s courted a lot of controversy lately; after the loss of Paul Gray, then Joey Jordison… then Chris Fehn, Craig Jones, and now even Jordison’s replacement Bill Weinberg, longtime fans are becoming ever less so. With this progressive KISSification of the band well underway, Anders Colsefni couldn’t have picked a better time to delve into the band’s roots. What makes it, in some respects, strange is bringing in another band to re-record Slipknot’s seminal offering, but Kaosis are no slouches; with a handful of high-profile collaborations as of late, such as with Tim Sköld or Mushroomhead’s Jeffrey Nothing, not to mention touring the album with Colsefni himself in 2023, a rebirth of Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. with a sympathetic and capable act is undoubtedly more feasible than trying to get the current Des Moines Nine into a room together to rehash old material.

Unfortunately, some of the elements of this spiritual reinvigoration and homage to Gray and Jordison are a little too cleanly produced. The snare is quantized into an utterly even, robotic cadence that leads one to wonder just how sampled the rest of the kit is. Some of the synths also pop a little too brightly for this listener’s liking; the murky jazz funk of “Do Nothing/Bitchslap” gets a little lost in the shimmering treble, despite the admitted prowess of the bass licks. Colsefni’s clean vocals on “Tattered and Torn” and “Confessions” feel a little threadbare, being single tracks with limited production that end up giving more Limp Bizkit vibes than decomposing crows and sour mash whiskey. Nonetheless, the guitar work deserves an honorable mention for doing a respectable job of channeling Steele and Brainard’s timbre. Regrettably, and perhaps worst of all, is the first big drop in “Killers are Quiet” really fails to hit as hard as the original (a personal victimization), but the production on Colsefni’s vocals does finally deliver on evoking the original’s sickly, crooned charm – some redemption at last.

Such an undertaking is ultimately always a little thankless; at best, you’re liable to piss off hardcore fans while drawing a little new love to the original. Nonetheless, for those that have never heard of the Knot’s pre-self-titled work, it’s a good way to check out how some of the band’s later oeuvres first came into existence – you’ll just probably want to end up listening to the original afterwards.



Track list:

Slipknot Gently Do Nothing/Bitchslap Only One Tattered and Torn Confessions Some Feel Killers are Quiet



