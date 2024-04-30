Amphibious Assault

Album: Borders of Distant Worlds – Part One

Category: Electro-pop / Synthpop

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-12-01

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





The latest EP from Amphibious Assault sees Fallon Bowman further expanding on the project’s gritty electro-pop sound toward something more conceptual and cosmic, offering the first of a planned five-part series. From the onset of “Brainwaves,” Borders of Distant Worlds is as the title suggests with entrancing waves of lush ambience suggesting a world teeming with life… but before long, the tone shifts to a darker groove as Bowman’s controlled and emotive voice is backed by a rigid beat, the growl of the guitar in the chorus punctuating pleas for mercy. Throughout the EP are heard sophisticated progressions that ebb and flow like acidic tides on uncharted shores, such as in “The Spectre,” which has the makings of a solid electro-pop hit as deeply throbbing layers of bass and synth coalesce with Bowman’s voice reverberating atop trancelike arpeggios, while “Cubed” begins in a mysterious and almost abstract manner with cavernous echoes and the choppy and glitched vocal effects emphasize lines like “Does this path lead to you?” and “I’m mad at the sky.” The beat solidifies, and Bowman’s vocal prowess is on full display, wrought with slick and multi-layered stanzas. The cold and hollow instrumental of “Decolonizer” instills simultaneous unease and wonder, while the harmonic R&B-like cadences and trippy beats of “Alien Milke Bar” and the faithfully executed cover of Imagination’s “Body Talk” bear a dark funkiness that would not be out of place in latter day Depeche Mode. Lovingly mixed and mastered by Mariana Hutten, this first part of Borders of Distant Worlds bodes well for the series, with Bowman’s performance, arrangements, and production demonstrating an evolving mastery of her craft. What discoveries and aural treasures await?



Track list:

Brainwaves Decolonizer The Spectre Alien Milk Bar Cubed Body Talk



