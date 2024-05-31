Alien Vampires

Album: Return Me to Hell

Category: EBM / Industrial / Post-Punk

Label: Alfa Matrix

Release Date: 2023-09-08

Author Lucia Z. Liner (luciazliner)





While Italy’s Alien Vampires may be best known for their work in the terror EBM genre, that may not be so evident if this seventh album was one’s first taste of the band. Granted, there is plenty of distortion in the vocals across several of the 21 tracks on Return Me to Hell. That said, things spill into more of a post-punk territory on tracks such as “London Paranormal,” while “Ready to Die” is strangely chilled out and restrained. It would also appear that the band took a note from the playbook of Zombie, as moaning and begging is used as an instrument on “Witchy Bitchy,” courtesy of fetish model and dancer Dani Devine. For the more devoted industrial music fan, tunes such as “Bring on the Apocalypse” and the cover of Skinny Puppy’s “Assimilate” are sure to please, the latter adding Attila Csihar (Mayhem, Aborym), Electhrone, Istvan Zilahy of Plasma Pool, and the late Joey Jordison of Slipknot and Murderdolls. All the while, “World in Denial” and “Destrudo” should make for easy dancefloor fillers.

Normally, a jack-of-all-trades is a master-of-none, but with the variety on display here, combined with the experience brought to the table by Nysrok Infernalian and company, the purgatorial payload is delivered. With two discs and 21 songs, there’s something for any fan of dark electronic music on Return Me to Hell. Alien Vampires knows what brought the group to the dance in the first place, but they aren’t afraid to sample other shades of sin along the way.



Track list:

I Smell Your Fear My End World in Denial Witchy Bitchy Automatic Writing London Paranormal Pain Basement Destrudo Time Ready to Die Hate2delivery Dark Web Bring on the Apocalypse Fuck Borders AV Forever E9 Destroyer Calling Hyperbolic Doubt 10 Bags 10 Lines Assimilate



